The Future of Video Game-Inspired Casino Gaming Technology

The first online gaming machines had simple 2D graphics and a plain design. A set of 3 or 5 reels, classic symbols, and Wilds were everything you could expect from them. Present-day gambling machines are completely different. They may have many reels, thousands of ways to win, various game mechanics types, and sophisticated 3D graphics. The visual part quality is becoming better and better, sometimes reaching the level of consoles. Here’s how video games may further change casino gaming.

Enhanced 3D Graphics and Animation Effects

Future slot machines and table games will, even more, be like video games regarding graphics quality. You can expect virtual characters strolling near the reels, symbols on the lines with beautiful animation, and mesmerizing effects tailored to in-game events, including:

getting a big win;

triggering a special feature;

starting a bonus round;

winning free spins;

activating a random event.

Inbuilt Video Game-Type Bonus Rounds

Future gambling games will offer you bonus rounds that will be like mini-games akin to the ones you play on consoles or smartphones. Getting a prize will require finishing the quest successfully. This will make gambling games even more engaging and fun.

The practice of using video game-like bonus rounds is not new. There are some slots that already have this feature. It, however, offers only simple quests, usually based on choosing something from the list of options. The future slot machines will include more complicated bonus rounds with many tasks to complete, top 3D graphics, and a wide range of prizes to win.

More Video Gaming-Inspired Content

Video games influence not only the quality of 3D graphics in casino games but also the themes they use. Slot machines based on video games will become more common. They’ll use all the popular characters from the original product, as well as a corresponding design. Future slot machines may even use some elements of video game mechanics, like battles between characters, to determine whether a player gets a reward. You’ll probably see all the most popular gaming franchises adapted for the gambling niche.

Wide Usage of Virtual Reality

Video gaming in VR is amazing and provides an unseen-before engagement level. Using this technology in gambling will bring the same benefits to the casino niche. You’ll be able to play video game-like slot machines in 3D space, enjoying full immersion in the gaming process. The biggest benefits of VR include:

better user engagement level;

new types of casino gambling games;

graphics and animation of a video game level;

new ways of in-game interaction;

more realistic live dealer gambling.

Conclusion

Video games inspire casino software developers to create games with quality 3D graphics and captivating themes. This makes gambling more like console gaming, which offers you the key benefits of both entertainment types at once. Future casino games will probably be even more akin to video games. They’ll feature inbuilt quests, lots of animated characters, and a visual part of a gaming console level.

