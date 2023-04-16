The most gambling Australian celebrities

Casino bets unite a huge audience of players around the world. Current legislation allows you to play at the age of 18, and the number of games in the catalog is constantly increasing. Gambling entertainment not only promises big wins but also gives a lot of vivid emotions. Therefore, it is not surprising that many famous personalities use machines and card slots to place multiple bets. Australian celebrities are no exception in this regard.

Mark Bosnich

Football fans are well aware of this media personality. A professional football player not only shows an excellent level of skill on the field but also regularly becomes a visitor to well-known Australian casinos. He often bets on large amounts, and among the sportsman’s favorite pastimes, it is worth highlighting:

poker;

roulette;

horse racing.

After the end of his sports career, Mark devoted his life to betting, which became his main source of income. The online casino australian offers visitors the opportunity to place bets at any convenient time. The casino has a wide range of limits, which allows visitors with any budget to enjoy the game. Bonuses allow you to quickly increase your bankroll.

According to Bosnich himself, he bet $10,000 on the game several times. Luck was not always on the side of the former athlete. Several times he was on the verge of bankruptcy. From his example, beginners can learn how important it is to control the bankroll and never bet on amounts that can undermine the financial stability of the family.

Russell Crowe

Another famous Australian is not only a world-famous movie star, but also often makes bets in the casino. Russell shoots in various parts of the world, so he does not have a particular casino, which he would prefer. During his last stay in Las Vegas, he left several thousand dollars there at the blackjack tables.

Crowe also has his horse, purchased by him for 140,000 pounds. This horse regularly takes part in races. Russell is a versatile player. From time to time he takes part in poker tournaments of national and international level. In an interview, the actor talked about playing poker with friends and family members. Crow fans know that he is also a musician who has released several albums. One of them has a track called “Gambler” in which Russell sings about being a gambler and always ready to take risks.

Jimmy Barnes

A well-known musician in Australia has been betting in local casinos for a long time. Jimmy’s passion for gambling led him to host one of the poker tournaments in Las Vegas in 2016. He can be seen regularly at the card tables. Barnes’ example shows how important self-control is when betting. In an autobiographical film, he talked about how he used to lose quite large sums, being a reckless gambler. Realizing his problem, Barnes began to make efforts to limit the time he spent in the casino, as well as the amounts he bets per evening. So, from a high roller, he managed to become a moderate player, and the balance of wins and losses became more positive.