Types of Game Consoles and How to Choose Them

The game console is one of the most popular gadgets in the modern world, which allows you to plunge into virtual reality and spend your free time excited. However, to enjoy your favorite games, you must choose the right console, considering both your wishes and the technical characteristics and type of device.

How to Choose a Game Console

Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo offer a massive variety of console models. However, regardless of the choice of manufacturer, you need to be aware that such gadgets are divided into three main types:

Home Consoles: These are the most popular type of console designed to be played at home. Examples include the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Handheld Consoles: These devices are designed to be portable and can be played on the go. Examples include the Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable (PSP), and Nintendo Switch Lite. Hybrid Consoles: These are a combination of home and handheld consoles. They can be played both at home and on the go. Examples include the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck.

When choosing a console, you must consider the model’s key characteristics, including a hard drive, controller, processor capabilities, RAM, and others.

✔️ The hard drive: Its amount determines how much content will hold a particular gaming gadget. At least 500 GB of information will be optimal. If you purchase a tech with a smaller disk capacity, remember that you can connect the device to an external drive.

✔️ Controller: It can be either wireless or plugged into the console. When choosing a wireless joystick, remember that it must be recharged occasionally.

✔️ Processor: Its resource determines the technical capabilities of the console, so don’t ignore these parameters when choosing a gadget.

✔️ RAM: The more RAM, the faster the gadget processes digital information.

✔️ Supported formats: Modern gaming gadgets support most audio and video file formats: MP3, AAC, MP4, and others. However, some models support the 4K format for game visualization.

✔️ The number of USB ports: The more ports a console has, the more additional controllers and peripheral devices can be connected.

Best Game Consoles on Your Request

In this paragraph, we will describe in detail how to choose the best game console that will be the most suitable for your tasks. You don’t need to worry about possible difficulties and malfunctions with these devices because the Howly experts can quickly solve all the issues concerning gaming console repairs and other tech malfunctions. So your primary task is only to enjoy the benefits of the device. All the rest is the responsibility of specialists from the Howly website.

# 1 Best Console with Virtual Reality Glasses

SonyPlaystation 4 Pro can play games in 4K format. Furthermore, the model is provided for connecting virtual reality glasses, which is a great advantage. The hard drive capacity of the console is 1 TB, which is an excellent indicator, allowing it to run games with complex graphics. Eight-core processor guarantees excellent tech capabilities of the model. In addition, the console is equipped with Bluetooth and the ability to connect to the Ethernet.

# 2 Best Console with a Long-Running Time

Nintendo Switch is an innovative portable gadget-hybrid presented by the Japanese manufacturer of gaming consoles. The device and the screen run on a lithium-ion battery with excellent capacity. Thus, you can use the gadget without recharging it for 5 hours.

The device’s memory is only 32 GB, but you can add the necessary GB using micro-SD (SDXC) cards. The console works with wireless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Unfortunately, you can’t connect it to the Internet cable, but there is an opportunity to use the LAN adapter. Moreover, the gadget has a pair of compact Joy-Con controllers working in stationary and remote control modes.

# 3 Best Console for the 4K Gaming

Microsoft Xbox One X is a powerful gaming console from the world manufacturer that plays games in 4K. The original eight-core processor achieves realistic graphics and smooth playing picture transitions. In addition, the console’s model from Microsoft is compact compared to similar gaming gadgets.

The processor Scorpio Engine is the most powerful. Since the model has a considerable power reserve, the manufacturer has added a unique cooling system. In addition, the device is equipped with the function of individual voltage setting for each console, which provides economic power consumption.

# 4 Best Small Game Console

Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System is a stationary game console model with two controllers. This gadget is modeled on the Dandy and the first SonyPlaystation, which were popular 10-15 years ago. The manufacturer has even made a fake button to remove the cartridge. It is connected to the TV via HDMI or USB. The model has a library of 20 files of popular games.

# 5 Best Console with Two Cameras

Nintendo New 2DS XL has a compact size, a TFT screen, a single controller, and touchscreen navigation. RAM is 256 MB, and built-in is 1 GB. The main feature is a camera (rear and front). In addition, you can expand the console’s memory through an additional card inserted into the slot format micro SD.

The video game console is equipped with a 4 GB memory card. The model also supports audio and video formats of playable files. The gadget can work without recharging for 8 hours straight, which is an excellent indicator. The weight of the equipment does not exceed 300 grams, so it fits in any bag.

# 6 Best Console with a Slim Body

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB is almost the same as the popular PlayStation 4, as the manufacturer has only made the equipment case lighter and thinner. The memory capacity is 1000 GB. The model has an AMD Jaguar processor with eight cores, an excellent tech indicator.

The advantage of the slim and compact console is the ability to connect to the web via Ethernet, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It also has an HDMI video output. The gamepad is improved with a motion controller. In addition, you can download games offered in the manufacturer’s free online store.

# 7 Best Console with Large Built-In Memory

Microsoft Xbox One S 500 has built-in memory of up to 500 GB, which is excellent. In addition, the device has an AMD Jaguar processor with eight cores, a Blu-ray drive, and optical audio output. The gadget is also characterized by various online connection methods (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Internet cable).

The model has an ergonomic joystick that fits comfortably in your hand and has an optimal button layout. Additional devices can be connected to the console using the IR transmitter. Games are played in 4K, which guarantees the most realistic picture.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the best game console for you will depend on your preferences and needs. So consider your budget, game selection, multiplayer options, portability, and any exclusive titles before purchasing. And now, after reading this article, you will be able to choose the suitable device since now you know the types of consoles and the best models on the modern market.