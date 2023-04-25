Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is coming to Steam next month

NACON and Big Bad Wolf has announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, previously exclusive to Epic Games Store, is coming to Steam on May 25th, which completes the formats it’s available on, after also launching on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

You may have worked it out, but it’s pretty much a year after release on Epic Games Store (May 19th) for the RPG adapted from the fifth edition of Vampire: The Masquerade. In Swansong, you play as three vampires in the secret society that governs the blood-suckers, and have to make choices using each of their unique abilities that shape the story. It’s quite a surprising game in many ways. Check out our video review, below, as well as the list of features sent over in the press release.

3 playable vampires, each with distinct powers, motivations and personal terrors

Each of the three heroes has a character sheet with their own characteristics, as well as Skills and clan-related Disciplines that can be upgraded and used freely – as long as they can satisfy their Hunger for blood

Original gameplay in which every dialogue interaction advances the story

A branching storyline in which every choice matters

A gripping thriller set in a dark and glamourous world, faithful to the tabletop RPG

An original soundtrack composed by Olivier Derivière

There are fifteen endings for the main characters, and Chris White enjoyed it when he reviewed it, saying “The conspiracies and mysteries kept me guessing, and every time I found a new bit of information, I couldn’t wait to see how it impacted everything. There were times when I could’ve quite easily missed something because I chose another story option, and some of these were huge. Early on, Leysha made a huge discovery about the Prince’s intentions, and I could’ve easily missed it if I’d just gone about my duties like an obedient servant. It’s vast and has a complex skill system, but it becomes easy to grasp the more time you spend with it”, and giving it an 8/10.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is out now for PlayStation and Xbox, as well as PC via Epic Games Store. The Steam version launches on May 25th.