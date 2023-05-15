Amazon Games is making a The Lord of the Rings MMO for PC and console

The developer behind Lost Ark and New World is making a The Lord of the Rings open-world multiplayer adventure set in Middle-earth. This isn’t the first massive announcement from Amazon Games, as the developer is also making a Tomb Raider game, an MMORPG called Blue Protocol, and is even teaming up with NCSOFT for Throne & Liberty, though the developer says it has more unannounced projects in progress, too.

This The Lord of the Rings title, however, will be an open-world MMO adventure in a persistent version of Middle-earth and will feature ” the beloved stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings literary trilogy”. It’s in early stages of production from Amazon Games Orange County, the makers of New World, right now, but this new title will be coming to both PC and consoles, though more details will be shared at a later date.

Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games, said:

We’re committed to bringing players high-quality games, whether through original IPs or long-beloved ones like The Lord of the Rings,” said. Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we’re honoured and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world. We’re also pleased to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our Tomb Raider deal last year, as they’ve proven to be excellent collaborators.

It doesn’t actually yet have a confirmed title, and isn’t even the only Amazon-linked Lord of the Rings project happening right now, as The Rings of Power is on Prime Video, and is a show that takes place during Tolkien’s Second Age. That said, the Prime Video show is unrelated to the game, it’s worth noting.

“The world of Middle-earth continues to prove an endlessly fertile ground for creators, and Amazon Games has a passion for building immersive, compelling worlds and publishing games for a global audience”, said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode. “We have the clear ambition to create the highest-quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we utilise internal resources or team up with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities. We’re taking every care to deliver an MMO which will do justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe and delight players around the world.”