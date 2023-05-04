Crimen – Mercenary Tales is coming to VR headsets this month

Comic book styled adventure Crimen – Mercenary Tales is coming to Meta Quest 2 and Pico this month on May 25th from renowned developer, Carbon Studio, the studio behind titles like Alice VR, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, and Dreamo.

It seems there’ll be a good bit of humour to go with the visual styling, as there’s a Breaking Bad quote right away in the release date trailer – “I am the one who knocks”. It looks a bit of fun, for sure, but there’s no word on if a PlayStation VR2 version will be coming down the line, at a later date.

You can check out the latest trailer, as well as the official word from the press release, below:

Dive into eight thrilling mercenary escapades with Crimen – Mercenary Tales, launching exclusively on Meta Quest 2 and Pico on May 25, 2023, by renowned VR developer Carbon Studio. Hunt a vampire through an army of spawn; fight off undead Spanish conquistadors in a haunted Aztec temple; invade a Saxon fortress; steal an aristocrat’s fortune (for love!). Take up historically accurate 17th century arms in Arcade-style combat and puzzles, presented in eye-catching cel-shaded art and cheeky narration. Explore towering castles, ancient temples, derelict pirate ships, and an idyllic countryside through these eight compelling character-driven tales.

Action-packed, gory arcade slasher that distinguishes itself from conventional physics-driven VR games

Eight hilarious escapades narrated by a cast of eight charismatic personalities

Attractive and vibrant comic-inspired graphics

Abundant humor, hidden surprises, and nods to popular culture

A wide array of authentic 17th-century European weapons and settings

Engaging Slavic folk music score composed by the talented Arkadiusz Reikowski

Crimen – Mercenary Tales is coming to Meta Quest 2 and Pico on May 25th.