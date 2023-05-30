Diablo 4 | How to use Aspects

Diablo 4 has a heap of features that can help you customise the way you play the game. Not only can you respec your skills as often as you like (and can afford), but you can also upgrade gear, craft Elixirs, and gamble for legendary and unique items. If none of that works, you can also apply Aspects to your rare items that turn them into Legendaries. Because we’re nice, here’s a guide on how to use them.

What are Aspects?

If you look at any unique or legendary item, you’ll see some of the text in orange with a golden star beside it. This is its signature effect, and what makes certain items more desirable than others. This is the Aspect or Codex.

How do you acquire Aspects?

There are two main ways to acquire them. The first is to complete the world Dungeons, which will contain Aspects for specific classes as first-time completion rewards. Regardless of what class you play, you can unlock these Aspects for use on your alts. The other way is to take a Legendary or Unique item to an Enchanter and have them remove the Aspect, which destroys the item and adds it to your inventory.

How do you use an Aspect?

The Enchanter can apply an Aspect to a piece of Rare gear for a fee. However, certain ones can only be used on specific items, and this is a one-trick pony. You can’t carry the same Aspect through the game by leap-frogging it to every piece of gear you like. Once you’ve done it once, you won’t be able to extract that effect again. It’s also worth remembering that extracting one destroys the original item, so you can’t use it to unlock transmog or to boost an alt.

And now you know how to unlock and use Aspects in Diablo 4. Check out our full review of Diablo 4 here.