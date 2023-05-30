Diablo 4 | How to use Elixirs

Everyone needs a little help sometimes, not least a lone warrior tasked with saving a dying, shadow-haunted world from the demonic entity who created it – which is why Diablo 4 allows you to make and use Elixirs. “But how?” you ask. Well, read on to find out.

What are Elixirs?

Elixirs are one-use boosters that can improve a host of stats and abilities for a limited time. There are dozens of different items you can craft, some of which even boost your damage against specific enemies or improve your defence against certain elements. The majority last for 30 minutes, making them ideal for tackling Strongholds, World Bosses, or difficult Whispers of the Dead quests during endgame.

How do you make Elixirs in Diablo 4?

In order to make an Elixir you must gather the relevant reagents from out in the world. These may be animal parts or plant matter, found by inspecting nodes in the wilds. You then bring them to an Alchemist in any of the major towns, signified by a pestle & mortar symbol on the map. You can also upgrade the efficacy of your health potions at set levels with this vendor.

How do you use an Elixir?

It took me a while to realise where my Elixirs were going after crafting them. They don’t occupy a slot in your main inventory like everything else, you see. Instead, you’ll need to head to the Consumables in order to drink one. You can only have one active at any time, and drinking a second will cancel out the first. In larger Dungeons and Strongholds you may want to drink a specific one for mob-clearing and another for the boss battle, but you can’t have two at the same time.

They can be an incredibly useful tool in high World Tiers and you absolutely should be keeping a stock of them at all times. And thanks to our guide, you can, now you know how to make and use Elixirs in Diablo 4. Check out our full review of Diablo 4 here.