Fortnite Champion Series Global Championship tickets now on sale

Fans of the Fortnite Champion Series (FNGS) can now buy tickets to the Global Championship being held in Copenhagen, Denmark in October. Announced on Sunday during the Major 2 Broadcast, tickets can now be purchased for the big event which will see the best Fortnite players from around the world compete for a share of the $4,000,000 prize pool.

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for another year in a revamped structure consisting of 4 online Majors that culminate with the 2023 FNCS Global Championship on 13-15 October in Copenhagen, Denmark. Celebrate the best players from around the world as they compete to be crowned FNCS champions and a share of the $4,000,000 prize pool.

Between October 13 and October 15, the Fortnite Champion Series Global Championship will be held at the Royal Arena, and fans can buy their tickets now via Ticketmaster. 1-day tickets and weekend tickets are available, ranging from £40 to $100 depending on whether staying for a single day or the full three. The official site provides plenty of information for those wanting to attend, including the best way to get there and travel options, all the latest news, photos from previous events, and more.

Below are the qualified duos for Major 1 and Major 2: