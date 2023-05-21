Gaming and Gambling: Where Do They Meet?

Gambling and gaming are two leisure activities that are very similar. After all, they both involve playing a game of some kind. However, there are some key differences between the two. This article looks at what the two activities, which are very popular in Australia, have in common. It also goes over what sets them apart from each other.

What Are Gambling and Gaming?

The terms ‘gambling’ and ‘gaming’ refer to different activities. They do overlap a lot, however, so the distinction between the two is sometimes blurred. Below is a clear definition of each one.

‘Gambling’ is where you play a game and place a real-money bet on the outcome. Luck determines the outcome. If your bet succeeds, you win and get paid; if not, you lose the money you wagered. Casino games fall under this category. While real-world gambling is still huge in Australia, online gambling sites are on the rise.

‘Gaming’ doesn’t involve betting on an outcome. Instead, you simply play a game and your skill determines the outcome. This category covers just about all video games and mobile games.

The key difference between gaming and gambling is the element of risking money. When you gamble, you could lose money or, if you’re lucky enough, make a profit. With gaming, there’s no such risk as you’re just playing a game.

How Gambling and Gaming Are Different

We’ve looked at the key factor that separates gambling and gaming from each other. Below are a few others.

Game Length. Most gambling games are very short and repetitive. With pokies, for example, you can spin the reels many times in a minute. Rounds of blackjack and roulette are also over very quickly. The longest gambling game is poker, but even this rarely lasts more than a few hours. With gaming, there’s no quick play. Video games are designed to take dozens, if not hundreds, of hours to complete.

Player Involvement. A lot of gambling games don’t require the player to do anything. You just place a bet, watch as the outcome is determined and that’s that. Gaming, on the other hand, requires the player to be involved. Video games have you control a character and complete levels, accomplish tasks, defeat bosses and more.

Cost. When you gamble, you’re paying for each bet you place. Bet sizes can vary greatly. Most online pokies, for example, let you bet with around $1 to $100 or more. As for gaming, you pay once and you’ve got full access to the game. There’s no need to spend every time you want to play.

Accessibility. You can play gambling games at casinos and other gaming venues throughout the country. There's also the option of playing them over the internet. Online gambling in Australia is very popular since internet casinos let you gamble from the comfort of your own home. With mobile casinos, you can also play casino games on the go. With gaming, there are more restrictions as a lot of video games are console-only. However, there are still a lot of games that you can play on your phone and tablet.

How Gambling and Gaming Are Similar

The two activities have many similarities. So much so that it can sometimes be hard to distinguish the two.

Design Quality. Many video games are designed with high-quality, immersive graphics, realistic sound effects and lifelike video animations. The same applies to gambling games even though these, as we mentioned earlier, are a lot shorter. The best online pokies, for example, are very quick to play but many of them have top-quality visuals. If you play both types of games, you’ll probably think the standard of the design is about the same.

Addiction. Both activities can become addictive. When you’re addicted to any type of game, problems can occur. Many people who gamble too much keep on spending money, even though they can’t afford it. This can lead to other problems such as stress, anxiety, depression and even health issues. Video games by their very nature are meant for long-term play. A lot of people fall into the trap of devoting too much time to them. With both activities, moderation is key.

Overlaps Between the Two

So how do the two overlap? There are quite a few ways in which the two are becoming similar to each other.

Lots of online casinos use gamification. This is where the online gambling experience is designed to be more like playing a video game. Instead of just logging in to a casino site and playing games, everything’s a lot more interactive. The more you play, the more progress you’ll make through the levels and the more bonuses you’ll earn.

Many casinos that use gamification are well-themed – they don’t look like a typical gambling site at all. Practically every part of the casino is designed with the central theme in mind. The idea is that you’re making progress, just like you would in a video game. Gamification is therefore a way of encouraging players to stick with the casino and keep playing to earn rewards.

Going back to gaming, there is one key element that many video games have been using in recent years: loot boxes. These are bundles of randomised items. You pay for a box and once the money’s handed over, you find out what’s inside. The thing is, you’ve got no idea what you’re going to get.

Some have called loot boxes a form of gambling. There’s no way you can win money from them like you would with a casino game. However, you are still gambling in the sense that you’re paying but you don’t know what you’re getting. The Australian government is even cracking down on them. You could hand over your money and get items that are of no use. On the other hand, you could pay and get something you want.

There are also microtransactions. Many games, including most free-to-play ones, have a special in-game currency that you can spend on items and rewards. You earn it by completing tasks, defeating enemies and performing certain actions. If a game uses microtransactions, it will let you purchase units of the in-game currency for real money. This gives you the opportunity to earn a potentially unlimited amount of the currency.

Some have likened microtransactions to pay-to-win gaming. In other words, those who have the money to buy lots of in-game currency have an advantage over those who don’t. You can still complete the game without spending a cent. However, those who splash out and purchase units of the game’s own money may find some things easier.

Summary

If you like the sound of video games, look into the different consoles and the games you can play on them. Or download some gaming apps and play some fun, entertaining mobile games.