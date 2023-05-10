Hollow Knight: Silksong isn’t coming in the first half of 2023

Confirmed via a post on Twitter, Team Cherry has stated that Hollow Knight: Silksong won’t hit the first half of 2023, as previously announced.

Matthew Griffin, who does marketing and publishing for the game, and indeed Team Cherry (and Crowsworn, by Mongoose Rodeo), said:

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong. We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release.

The reason it has been expected in the first half of 2023 is because at an Xbox show, they detailed lots of games that were all coming “in the first half of 2023”, and this included the surprise appearance of Hollow Knight: Silksong. There are a lot of people hyped for the game, and Griffin’s tweet has already been seen by 2.2milllion people, with a large amount of support saying to take all the time the team needs.

We reviewed the original back in 2017, with Chris White giving it a 9/10 score, saying: “Hollow Knight is a great Metroidvania game, brimming with charm and sacrifice throughout. The range of NPCs and enemies is staggering, and the boss fights will test your resolve. Most of these fights have a simple pattern, and it doesn’t take a long time to work out the boss’ movement, but they can be tricky depending on their speed and range. It’s such a big game, and well worth buying if you’re a fan of the genre; yes, it reminded me of the mythos of Dark Souls, and has shades of Salt and Sanctuary, but Hollow Knight stands on its own as one of the best Metroidvania games of recent times”.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PC (GOG, Steam, Humble Store), PS5, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch.