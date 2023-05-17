MMO Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore is hitting early access in July

Developer Blankhans has announced its social survival MMO Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore is hitting early access on July 18th

The team says that Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore “invites players to rebuild, survive, and thrive in the fractured land of Tormentosia. Establish a town with players from around the world, defend your homes from the evil forces of Sorgoth, and reap the rewards gained at the end of the many adventures you will set out on”.

Check out the latest trailer as well as the official word on the game from the press release:

Coreborn takes place after the near total destruction of Tormentosia by Sorgoth and his armies. Six kingdoms and the newfound refuge of Coreheim remain, all of which provide essential resources to maintain a new kind of technology known as the Ultracore. Things may seem safe, but players will learn quickly that there is more than what meets the eye in these lands. First things first, players will need to stake their claim on the land. By building, growing and founding a thriving town, players will create the perfect place for them and their friends to spend their time. Cooperate with other adventurers in PvE online play to claim back the land from Sorgoth’s forces. Gather loot and use it to create new armor and weapons. The strongest will survive to take on the land’s many challenges including exciting adventures with valuable prizes.

If you do choose to get involved with the early access period, weapon crafting and armour create is present, town building, professions and skills are all there, too. Groups and social hubs are also already included in the version of the game launching in July, too.

Here’s a list of key features for the game:

Claim the Land as Your Own: Create a thriving home for yourself and your friends. Repel the evil forces and defend your town. Survive against Sorgoth’s minions and never let your guard down.

Create a thriving home for yourself and your friends. Repel the evil forces and defend your town. Survive against Sorgoth’s minions and never let your guard down. Cooperate With Players All Over the World: Travel to Coreheim and meet players from all over the world. Trade items, get resources, find new companions for adventures or simply enjoy their company during seasonal events and festivities.

Travel to Coreheim and meet players from all over the world. Trade items, get resources, find new companions for adventures or simply enjoy their company during seasonal events and festivities. Become a Valued Member of the Community: Learn a variety of professions and train to become an expert. Help out all those that you can and become an important and valued member of your community.

Learn a variety of professions and train to become an expert. Help out all those that you can and become an important and valued member of your community. Gather Resources and Build Up Your Defenses: Gathering resources is key to defending yourself in Coreborn. Utilize hundreds of individual recipes and build up structures to withstand the endless waves of Sorgoth’s minions. Gather with your friends to yield even higher resources and rewards.

Gathering resources is key to defending yourself in Coreborn. Utilize hundreds of individual recipes and build up structures to withstand the endless waves of Sorgoth’s minions. Gather with your friends to yield even higher resources and rewards. Uncover the Lore of Tormentosia: The more you explore, the more you’ll uncover about this diverse land. Discover hidden lore sights with special enemies and resources and piece together all you can about the history of Tormentosia.

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore hits early access on July 18th, via PC.