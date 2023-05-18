Pokemon Go is getting Shadow Pokemon via Raids

Niantic and The Pokemon Company have confirmed Shadow Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Go for the first time ever.

According to The Pokemon Company, “Team GO Rocket’s back, and they’re up to some big trouble! In their newest scheme, Team GO Rocket plans to take over Gyms with hordes of Shadow Pokémon. Thankfully, we know our heroic Trainers will step up to face this challenge. Get ready for Shadow Raids”.

This will all kick off on May 22nd as part of the Rising Shadows event, so you’ll be able to get involved then and start fighting the shadow raid bosses.

Check out the latest video, along with the official word on what is going to happen:

Team GO Rocket’s machinations have led them to their latest and greatest plan: taking over Gyms with their Shadow Pokémon! In Shadow Raids, Trainers can take on powerful Shadow Raid Bosses, and have the chance to catch new Pokémon partners—if they can successfully defeat the Shadow Raid Boss, that is. Trainers can gather their friends for a better chance at victory in Shadow Raids. While Team GO Rocket will be taking over a number of Gyms, those they’ve left untouched may still host other raids. Trainers cannot join Shadow Raids using Remote Raid Passes, and Shadow Raids do not reward a team bonus for Premier Balls.

There will be three and five-star Shadow Raid Bosses who “will grow enraged as you battle them, boosting their attack and defence. Continue to hold your ground and weaken the Shadow Raid Bosses to subdue them”. The Pokemon Company explained that “you can subdue Shadow Raid Bosses using Purified Gems, a new item that can be assembled from Shadow Shards”.

Shadow Shards are “mysterious gem pieces that may be dropped by Team GO Rocket”, and if you “gather enough shards to use Professor Willow’s newly invented Shard Refiner, and you’ll be rewarded with a Purified Gem”. When you use one, the boss attack and defence will be dropped, but only temporarily, and you can use more than one of these during a raid. The effect stacks, as well, and if enough are used it will turn the boss back from being enraged, to its previous state

Pokemon Go is available now for mobile devices, and is free-to-play.