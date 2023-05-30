Puzzle Quest 3 is coming to consoles tomorrow

505 Games has announced that Puzzle Quest 3 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PlayStation 5 tomorrow, Wednesday 31st May, 2023.

The game had already been available on PC after exiting an early access period, and to celebrate the one year anniversary of the launch, special rewards valued at “over $100” are going to be available to all players on any platform for a limited time. That includes the likes of the VIP pass, skins (for the original heroes), and access to the next Quest (battle) Pass, for completing ongoing events.

Check out the launch trailer and official word from the press release, below:

In Puzzle Quest 3, players will embark on a heroic journey to discover the meaning behind the ancient Red Dragon’s dying words. Fans will also get a taste of the franchise’s new 3D game graphics as they become the ultimate hero with a familiar, yet updated puzzle board full of colorful gems and skulls, deep systems, recognizable characters, and an epic heroic storyline.

“When Puzzle Quest 3 launched in March of 2022, we were excited for players to get their hands on a game nearly 10 years in the making,” said Steve Fawkner, CEO and Creative Lead at Infinity Plus Two. “Since then, we have taken player feedback, adding new modes, overhauling systems, and implementing key features to make a game that not only carries the legacy of the original Puzzle Quest but also evolves the franchise’s unique gameplay in different ways”.

Over the early access period for Puzzle Quest 3, the developer has added new heroes, game modes, actioned a rework on an economy overhaul, updated rewards, create a better tutorial, a larger board, and even delivered on six seasons worth of content.

“We’re so proud to be able to provide console fans with the best puzzle gaming experience yet, bringing to life our long-term vision of creating free-to-play multiplatform games for players around the globe,” said Clive Robert, Head of Free-to-Play at 505 Games. “This year, we’ve laid the foundation for Puzzle Quest 3, exited Early Access on PC, and launched onto PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Our community has also been an integral part of helping us improve and innovate the genre and make this game the best it can be.”

Puzzle Quest 3 is out now for PC, and will be released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles on May 31st, 2023.