Silent Hill: Ascension gets a new trailer, coming to streaming services later this year

Konami and Genvid Entertainment have released a new trailer for Silent Hill: Ascension, the streaming series that’s coming out later this year. The show plans to feature multiple main characters and will involve fans while also being an official, canonical entry into the Silent Hill universe.

The series will feature “terrifying Silent Hill monsters”, and appears to involve fan interactions that will effect who lives and dies. Konami says that “even the project’s creators do not know” how the show will end, as the fate of everyone is in the audience’s hands.

Check out the trailer for the new interactive series, below:

“Silent Hill: Ascension will captivate audiences with its immersive experience, spotlighting stunning visuals and live community-driven moments, all while exploring the psychological horror that has made the Silent Hill series so beloved by fans worldwide,” said Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid Entertainment. “By participating in Silent Hill: Ascension you will leave your legacy in the canon of SILENT HILL. And, in collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, Bad Robot Games and Behaviour Interactive, we’re offering fans the unique chance to become part of the story themselves”.

Motoi Okamoto, a producer for the game series said: “Silent Hill fans and horror audiences everywhere have a lot to look forward to. We are pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the Silent Hill universe. It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe”.

Chris Amaral, Art Director at Bad Robot Games also added that: “We’ve gone the extra mile to create a dreamlike world in Silent Hill: Ascension with disturbing, hyper-detailed characters, other-worldly monsters, immersive atmospheres, and an overall audio and visual design that our team is very proud of. The detailed environments, the eerie ambiance, and the realistic characters and monsters should really enhance the horror experience, creating something that is pure Silent Hill, while also feeling unique for the franchise”.

Silent Hill: Ascension is coming later this year to streaming services. A Silent Hill 2 remake is also in development by Bloober Team.