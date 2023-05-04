Skye Tales demo out now, release date confirmed for later this month

Puny Astronauts has announced its debut title, Skye Tales, has an eShop demo for Nintendo Switch available now, with the full game coming on May 26th.

The game will see you play as a friendly dragon as “they help the denizens of the beautiful valleys of Brinn by completing low-stress puzzles and glide through rich, reactive playgrounds”. Puny Astronaut says the game is all about “wonder and whimsy”, and aims to create a place where players can feel welcome. The dev says that “with its gentle puzzles and playful exploration, Skye Tales invites players to slow down and savour the magic of its world, offering a respite from the stresses of everyday life”.

Check out the trailer for the title along with the official description, below:

In Skye Tales, Puny Astronaut has created an experience that is comforting, nurturing and playful with a key aspect of accessibility. Skye Tales gradually introduces its manageable set of controls, never overburdening the player with complex combo requirements. Gameplay is colour-blind friendly and features visual filters to accommodate those with various visual information-processing requirements. Skye Tales also includes multiple control modes for those with different motor-control requirements.

Puny Astronaut Managing Director Cian Roche, shared: “At Puny Astronaut we believe that games should be approachable for everyone; from people who may have never played games before, to those with different gameplay needs. We designed it to be an alternative to the many demanding and draining gameplay experiences already available”.

Roche added: “There is no wrong way to play – it’s just happy you stopped by. If you want to spend your time simply dashing through dandelions or splashing in the sea, you’re welcome to do so”.

This one is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 26th, 2023, and there’s a free demo available right now.