Spider-Man 2 gameplay video finally revealed, release window confirmed

At last night’s PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games released a 10-minute video of gameplay for Spider-Man 2, and it looked incredible. Not only did we get a first look at Kraven the Hunter, we saw Peter Parker’s Spider-Man unleash his symbiote suit on a bunch of Kraven’s goons, dual gameplay between both Miles and Peter, a thrilling chase scene across East River, and so much more.

To coincide with the chunk of gameplay we got to see, the official PlayStation blog shared details about the gameplay on show, along with other information for fans excited for its release. Not only is Kraven out for blood, but the infamous symbiote that attaches itself to both Parker and Eddie Brock AKA Venom, is on the loose.

“As many sharp-eared Spidey fans noticed in our announcement trailer in 2021, Kraven the Hunter. This version makes his debut appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and he’s in search of an equal,” said Aaron Jason Espinoza, Senior Community Manager at Insomniac. “That spells bad news for the inhabitants of Marvel’s New York including a rogue’s gallery of villains and the Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Between the start of Kraven’s Great Hunt and an all-new Symbiote threat to Earth-1048, our heroes have their work cut out for them.”

The Spider-Man 2 gameplay video showed off new symbiotic abilities for Peter Parker, including the option to launch enemies into wall with his tendrils, and picking them up into the air before pulling them down into the ground. Both heroes have wingsuits now, allowing them to glide through the air much easier and faster, and Miles is able to slingshot himself across most of New York. Players can still approach areas with stealth, but the fighting sure looks appealing as Insomniac has found new ways to make combat feel fresh and familiar.

You can watch the video below to see just how well it’s shaping up. Although we didn’t get an actual release date, we do know Spider-Man 2 is coming “fall 2023.”