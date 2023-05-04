The Texas Chain Saw Massacre technical test details revealed

Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham have revealed the dates for the technical test for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and it’s pretty soon, starting on May 25th: so just a few short weeks away. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical horror game, and the tech test will run until May 29th (Monday), exclusively for PC

Here’s what the developers had to say about the test:

The Technical Test for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an invitation to the gaming community from Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham to collaborate in the game’s finishing stages in advance of its August 18th launch. The purpose of this event is to document the technical performance and capabilities of the latest playable build for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, not to preview the finished product.

The team notes in its Community Hub post, “A Tech Test differs from a Beta in that the Technical Test is more focused on stress testing the game and backend services, allowing our team to adjust server load and make any adjustments prior to launch.”

Gun also confirmed the recommended specs for PC users who want to get involved, as follows:

1080p 30FPS: i5 CPU / 8GB RAM / 30GB HDD / RTX 2070

1080p 60FPS: i7 CPU / 16GB RAM / 30GB SSD / RTX 3070

4k 30FPS: i7 CPU / 16GB RAM / 30GB SSD / RTX 3090

4k 60FPS: i9 CPU / 16GB RAM / 30GB SSD / RTX 4090

To sign up for the test, you need to Wishlist the game on Steam, though of course there is no guarantee doing so will get you into the test, though it is of course free.

Players can expect PVP matches with other people who received Steam keys. You will only be allowed to access the Family House map during the Technical Test. Players can expect to play as Victims Leland, Connie, Sonny, and Ana. For Family, players will be able to choose from The Cook, The Hitchhiker, and Leatherface.

Gun says the purpose of the test is to “see how the game handles the player base, the servers, the gameplay, and the ins and outs” of the game, but the build is not the final version of the game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be released on August 18th, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be a day one Game Pass game for both Xbox consoles and PC.