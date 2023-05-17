It’s no news that Australia is home to a thriving online casino industry, with more and more players looking to enjoy their favourite pastime wherever and whenever they desire. The increasing reliance on smartphones in the region has contributed to the rising demand, with the global online gambling market expected to grow by $150.5 billion in 2027.

With this newly found interest comes the need for online casinos that can offer a wide variety of games, safety measures, and payment methods. Of course, online casinos for Australian players offer the same features as the kind available in other jurisdictions around the world. The only differences are, the payment methods available and used.

Despite Australia’s recent blanket ban on the use of credit cards for online betting, there are plenty of options available when it comes to funding their online casino accounts. From bank transfers to cryptocurrencies and everything in between, discover Aussies favourite payment methods.

1. Cryptocurrency

By far, one of the fastest-rising payment options available on online casino platforms is cryptocurrency. With its unmatched security, transparency, and anonymity, it’s easy to see why it has quickly become a popular payment method among Australians. Thanks to its decentralised structure, cryptocurrency is able to offer players instant transactions, allowing them to enjoy their favourite games within minutes of depositing their money.

While using traditional payment methods can come with hidden fees and reduce players’ earnings, using cryptocurrencies can eliminate these sneaky costs as there are no intermediaries between you and the casino account. Another great benefit to using cryptocurrencies is that, since they are still a relatively new phenomenon, most online casinos offer exciting incentives to entice users to use this payment method.

2. E-Wallets

Another payment method Aussies can’t seem to get enough of are e-wallets. E-wallets function as virtual bank accounts that allow users to store and transfer funds externally without having to reveal any debit or credit card information to the operator. Instead, users will log into their e-wallet of choice and complete the transaction directly there.

E-wallets also offer fast and secure transactions, with many reputable casinos able to transfer money within minutes. Players can also enjoy lower transaction fees compared to more traditional payment methods like debit cards or bank transfers. Some of the best-known e-wallets on the market include Neteller, PayPal, and Skrill, as they are supported by the majority of online casinos across the globe. Just like with cryptocurrencies, some online casinos will also offer users exclusive bonuses and promotions for using e-wallets.

3. Bank Transfer

If cryptocurrencies or e-wallets are not for you, you might want to stick with a more traditional way of withdrawing and depositing funds into your account, like a bank transfer. Sure, it might not be the most innovative payment method around, but its tried and tested method is fool proof. Players can enjoy transferring funds directly from their bank accounts into their casino accounts without any third-party interference.

Bank transfers are also considered a highly secured payment method due to their strict verification requirements that help prevent the misuse of personal information, fraud, and money laundering. However, players should keep in mind that bank transfers and withdrawals are usually slower than alternative methods.

4. Debit Cards

Due to Australia’s recent credit card ban announcement, players down under will have to settle for just debit cards. But don’t worry; they still have plenty of benefits. Debit cards offer players a simple and convenient way to carry out transactions in an efficient and timely manner.

There is also no fear of incurring debt, as with a debit card, players are forced to use the funds that are available in their account. Unlike credit cards, which allow players to use money they don’t have. As such, debit cards can prevent players from overspending and keep them within their budget.

5. Prepaid Cards

Prepaid cards are recently gaining popularity among Australian players, especially those who may want to keep their online gambling activity discreet. This payment method does not require users to enter any sensitive financial information, keeping your identity and data safe from being recorded by an online casino.

They come loaded with cash, allowing players to wager anonymously. Prepaid cards are also beneficial for players who wish to set a budget for their online gambling activities to avoid excessive spending and incurring great financial burdens.