Total War: Pharaoh announced by SEGA, coming this October

SEGA and Creative Assembly has announced that Total War: Pharaoh is coming in October 2023, offering a chance to “immerse players in the turbulent events of the Egyptian New Kingdom period where they’ll determine the fate of three great cultures as they fight for survival amid the cataclysmic Bronze-Age Collapse”.

“There are few periods more iconic than Ancient Egypt; fraught with political intrigue, cataclysmic events and grand war campaigns, it’s the perfect setting for a Total War title” said Game Director, Todor Nikolov. “As Pharaoh, you must save Egypt from the cusp of destruction and guide your people through the calamitous Bronze-Age collapse. It is up to you to either survive or fade into history.”

Check out the announce trailer below, along with the official word from the press release:

The Pharaoh is dead, and the people of Egypt, Canaan, and the Hittite empire cry out for a new leader. Many desire the power of the throne, but the path to becoming Pharaoh is a perilous one. As the leader of these great nations, you must overcome societal collapse, face natural disasters and fight to protect your people against invaders from far off lands. With a choice of eight Faction Leaders from three rich cultural hubs, step into their unique playstyles and take charge of deadly and diverse unit rosters. Whether you’re charming the courts as a peerless diplomat, charging into battle as an unwavering commander or causing chaos as a fearless warlord, become a leader that history will remember.

It seems there will be plenty of ways to customise your play time, as Creative Assembly says that “no two campaigns will ever feel the same”. You can pick random starting positions for all factions, change the resource settings, and even play around with natural disaster settings if you fancy it. If you do choose to pre-order now, by the way, you’ll get early adopter bonuses “including the ability to take part in an Early-Access Weekend, the Avatar of the Gods Cosmetic Pack, and the Heart of the Shardana Cosmetic pack”.

The launch factions will include the following:

Egyptian: Ramesses, Seti, Tausret, Amenmesse

Ramesses, Seti, Tausret, Amenmesse Canaanite: Bay and Irsu

Bay and Irsu Hittite: Kurunta and Suppiluliuma.

There will also be a physical edition of the game, and both the Steam and Epic Games Store version will include cross-play so that those using the two player co-op or head to head modes can play wherever they see fit. A Mac and Linux version will be coming after the PC launch at some point.

Total War: Pharaoh is coming to PC in October 2023.