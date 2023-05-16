What’s the Steam digital gift card used for?

With hundreds of new games, gaming consoles, and PCs launched each year, and the addition of new features, gaming has never been more approachable. The digitalization of gaming has made it easier to access video games with platforms like Eneba offering a wide range of digital goods. Within a few clicks, gamers can enjoy a selection of items from the comfort of their own homes. This is your reminder to start exploring now!

If you’ve tried PC gaming, you must know how functional it is. While gaming consoles often stay back at home, computers remain relevant, with the added benefit of being available on the go. Steam is one of the most dominant platforms for PC gaming, offering a wide range of new titles and the ability to create, discuss and make new connections.

The History and Evolution of Steam Gift Cards

Steam’s history officially dates back to 2003. Since then, Steam has significantly evolved and changed by adding a variety of features and offerings. Consequently, Steam gift cards were first introduced in 2012 and became one of the major platform hits – a favored way for gamers to share their favorite titles with friends and family.

In 2004, Half-Life 2 was the first game to be offered digitally on Steam by Valve (the creator and developer of Steam), and to require installation of the Steam client for retail copies. Shortly after, Valve began to extend Steam’s features by letting outside developers publish games on the network. In 2005, Rag Doll Kung Fu became the first non-Valve, title released on the platform.

As of today, Steam has become a highly popular digital distribution platform for video games, with a user base of over 132 million all around the world, according to Statista. Launched 20 years ago, Stream has come to be the leading platform for PC gaming. Nowadays, it counts over 50,000 games and software titles available on its platform, providing a vast library of options for gamers worldwide.

Top 3 Reasons to Use a Steam Digital Gift Card

A Steam digital gift card can be the ideal solution whether you’re searching for a present for a gamer or simply want to indulge yourself in gaming. Here are the top three reasons why you should opt for it!

1.Compact

A Steam gift card can be a useful alternative if you’re sick of buying games separately. In fact, don’t let the name fool you, gift cards can be used for your own gaming purposes and entertainment. By having one, you can orderly organize your wallet and save time by using a gift card for everything instead of having to enter your bank account information for every purchase.

2.Price

Steam gift cards are also flexible, with a wide range of price options available. Even if you already have a small gift, you can easily top it up with a Steam card at a more modest price, starting at just 5 or 10 dollars. So, whether you’re in a hurry or need to complete a gift, a Steam gift card is an easy and fast solution that the receiver will surely appreciate.

3.Fast and easy

Steam gift cards can be a great choice for last-minute gift-giving or those in a hurry. If you urgently need a gift and all the stores are closed, it may seem that digital is the most diligent option. Plus, a gift card is a neutral gift choice too, offering the freedom of choice on where to invest it. Lastly, it’s easily accessible – you’re just a few clicks away from it!

With over 50,000 game and software titles, Steam is a popular digital distribution platform of them with 132 million users worldwide. A Steam gift card is thus the perfect solution for last-minute gift-giving or for simply indulging yourself, with its compact size, flexible price options, and fast accessibility.