6 Effective Ways to Communicate with Customer Service

Not long ago, if you wanted to contact your customers, there were just three options: phone, mail, or face-to-face. However, the rapid advancement of new technology has drastically increased corporate communication.

You can now reach out to your customers and they can reach out to you on a variety of channels. While some may appear to be simple, they all play a vital role in a company’s overall communication strategy. Many companies have started placing their entire focus on this aspect. Telecom companies in particular have started innovating their communication channels.

A very relevant example, in this case, would be Spectrum, which has promised to be there for its customers 24/7. You can contact Servicio al cliente de Spectrum (for Spanish speakers only) through phone, live chat as well as social media. Having different and effective communication channels enhances the reputation of the company allowing the customers to have a positive and satisfactory experience. Listed below are six of the most effective consumer communication methods.

1. E-mail

Although e-mail appears to be almost obsolete these days, it is still one of the most effective ways to communicate with clients since it is convenient, inexpensive, and quick. You can send out newsletters and/or customized messages via e-mail if you are launching a new product or are introducing great promotions.

2. Website

A website is a must-have for any business. Customers expect websites to provide them with information and, in most circumstances, to allow them to order things and track their delivery schedules. You are missing out on one of the most important methods to communicate with clients if you don’t have a website.

3. Messaging Through Text

Text messaging is a terrific way to communicate with customers no matter how big or little your company is. Text messaging is a practical way to connect with clients about meetings, pending orders, delivery status, and other matters if you are a small business.

Customers can opt-in for text messages regarding offers and specials if you are a larger company. You can also have a special texting support number where customers can text instead of calling to report problems.

4. The Internet

Customers can now communicate with you in entirely new ways thanks to social media. You can utilize your social media accounts to promote your business and products. Customers can message your representatives directly on Facebook, Instagram etc.

Customers can tweet their issues to you and you can respond directly using dedicated service hashtags on Twitter. If you want to take it a step further, you can keep track of every mention your company gets, mark the ones that contain complaints or queries, and then respond with an offer to assist. You may now respond faster than ever before thanks to social media.

5. Handwritten Notes

Our lifestyles and business communications have both been altered by technology. A personal touch, on the other hand, can make a significant difference. Sending a handwritten note in the mail is one of the most efficient ways to communicate with your consumers on a personal level. Even a simple thank-you card can go a long way toward strengthening your professional relationships.

6. Messaging via Video

Consider it the 21st century’s version of a face-to-face encounter. You can interact with a consumer using video messaging systems like Skype, which can help you create contacts as well as make certain transactions convenient.

Dos and Don’ts for Answering Customer Service Calls

Dos

Make the most of the context available to you.

Listen to customers and fully resolve their difficulties the first time they contact you.

If you are not sure how to pronounce a customer’s name, ask them.

If the consumer will have to wait on hold, offer to call them back later.

Throughout the day, take breaks.

Confirm the customer’s emotions.

Have an escalation strategy in place.

Wait patiently.

Don’ts

Do not take the words of enraged customers personally.

When a consumer is venting about a problem, interrupt them.

Agents can be turned into robots by requiring them to follow a rigorous script.

Customers should be forced to speak with many representatives in order to receive a response.

Make it difficult to contact an agent.

Prioritize call time over obtaining the most appropriate response.

Final Words

Lastly, let us also tell you that burnout is a problem for call center agents. However, there are things that agents as well as managers can do to motivate themselves and their teams. It is important to take breaks between calls to help avoid burnout. If you come off a heated call, make sure you take time to gather yourself and then return when you are ready.