AEW: Fight Forever highlights the Ladder Match in new trailer

There have been a lot of short gameplay trailers released for AEW: Fight Forever over the last few weeks, and the latest focus is on its Ladder Match mode. THQ Nordic and AEW have released a new trailer that focuses on two of the craziest wrestlers within All Elite Wrestling, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, as it cuts between some nice promo work and in-game footage.

AEW: Fight Forever is already being recognized for its retro approach to design, which includes hand-crafted animations and a nostalgic arcade feel. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. Game modes including Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire and Casino Battle Royale, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and some good ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun await.

THQ Nordic has been showing off a whole host of videos focusing on roster reveals including Powerhouse Hobbs, Thunder Rosa, and Ricky Starks, as well as giving fans a taste of what to expect from the AEW: Fight Forever Tag Team mode. With less than a fortnight to go, hype is starting to grow for what many hope will be a great alternative to Visual Concept and 2K’s WWE series.

Tony Kahn and AEW are on a high right now, with the company going from strength to strength. They have a new weekly show starting this Saturday called Collision, featuring the return of CM Punk, and Forbidden Door on June 25, which sees wrestlers from AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling compete against each other. There’s no greater time to be a fan, and this look at the AEW: Fight Forever Ladder Match only makes us more excited to jump in and play.