AEW: Fight Forever pre-orders now live

THQ Nordic and All Elite Wresting have today announced that pre-orders for their upcoming wrestling game AEW: Fight Forever are now live. Furthermore, if pre-ordering on console, players will receive the legendary Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy as a playable wrestler.

Set to release on June 29, AEW: Fight Forever takes a retro approach to its gameplay and design, reminiscent of classic wrestling title like No Mercy and WrestleMania 2000 on N64. It’ll aim for a nostalgic arcade feel to allow gamers a chance to step in the squared circle as some of their favourite wrestlers, from Jon Moxley to MJF. Game modes included in AEW: Fight Forever are Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire and Casino Battle Royale, featuring a large roster, career mode, wrestler customisation, and signature AEW arenas.

The special digital pre-order is available to everyone across the world for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Along with the pre-order announcement, THQ Nordic and AEW revealed what fans can expect from the AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition, set to be available for console and PC. It’ll include:

Early Access (24-hour/available Wednesday, June 28)

Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy roster additions

Six more amazing AEW in-game roster wrestlers: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK and Danhausen

PLUS four mini-games inspired by the biggest wrestlers in AEW

It’s been a long time since a rival to WWE has been available, and in its short time, AEW has amassed a global fan base. It’s great to have an alternative for pro wrestling fans, offering some of the best matches seen in years, a roster that encompasses many different styles, and wonderfully told stories that will be remembered forever.