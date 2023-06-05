Answering FAQ: Fortnite V-Bucks – an in-game currency for what?

As the gaming world is expanding, so are the video game worlds getting bigger. It’s no longer a matter of a couple of streaming platforms or several top-tier titles anymore. Instead, the choices most of us are exposed to are plentiful, engaging, and yet potentially confusing. For this reason, many gamers, and more importantly, beginners, require guidance in attaining the best gaming tips.

One of the most popular digital gaming marketplaces online, Eneba offers the exact guidance you could be looking for and deals when you’re ready to make a final financial decision when it comes to digital goods. For this reason, it aims to answer everyone’s most frequently asked questions. In this case, the gaming guide will consist of a special case – virtual currency within one of the most popular third-person shooters online – Fortnite.

What is V-Bucks?

Not many titles overall, but still, a great number of successful ones bear their own special services and expand the assortment of goods sold on the game’s platform. Undoubtedly, Fortnite is at the latter position – reaching its peak of success in 2017-2019, and still, up to this day, continuing to be one of the most accessible video games.

Fortnite V-Bucks is Fortnite’s in-game currency with which gamers can get new Battle Passes, outfits, emotes, gliders, pickaxes, and much more. Therefore, if you’re tired of your tools and avatars, it’s the V-Bucks that you’re going to use in order to change that. Like many other virtual coins or points, V-Bucks are gained in different ways.

How can I get V-Bucks?

V-Bucks can be received in several ways. The most popular and the easiest way is to buy it. Oftentimes different digital marketplaces would sell V-Buck packs comprised of modest and solid sums. However, those that have more stamina and are sacredly committed to gaming can also gain some V-Bucks by participating in challenges and quests or by gaming actively.

Are V-Bucks the only means to purchase cosmetic items?

Similarly to V-Bucks, cosmetic items can be obtained through active gaming or participation in quests and challenges. In the latter case, you will mostly rely on free cosmetic items such as Lantern spray or Cameo Needs Loot emoticon. In order to obtain greater goods through challenges and gaming – you’ll automatically be required to dedicate a great part of your time to Fortnite, even though some of the most expensive items could be hardly achievable.

How much do V-Bucks cost?

The prices of V-Bucks vary quite significantly, meaning that you can obtain V-Bucks for a few dollars or hundreds of them. In fact, there are no boundaries to your spending. Usually, digital marketplaces have a V-Bucks price ranging between 4.11$ to 100$. However, the average sum spent on V-Bucks most likely stays somewhere between the boundaries of these two digits.

Meanwhile, $7.99 would provide you with 1000 V-Bucks, which could be directly spent on a customized item such as the Scorpion Skin, and $19.99 would bring 2800 V-Bucks. With 2800 you could already combine and start dividing your spending into different in-game items. $100 equals 13.500 V-Bucks. Nevertheless, you should always keep an eye out for cheaper deals because the prices fluctuate and can change anytime.

Is it worth it?

Last but not least, the worth of a service or an item is usually measured individually. V-Bucks, as has been previously stated, holds a particular list of offers. If you prefer to renew your avatar, buy some new skins, or use different guns and sprays while joining a battle – you should not miss your chance to purchase some V-Bucks.

If Fortnite is still a relatively new game to you and you’re there to explore it – take your time. Only by occasionally or periodically gaming you’ll understand how committed to it you are and how much such in-game items are needed. Contrariwise, if you find yourself more thrilled about other games, then it’s time for you to ch