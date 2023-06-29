Bear & Breakfast Switch physical edition announced

Skybound Games and iam8bit, along with developer Gummy Cat and publisher Armor Games Studios have announced Bear & Breakfast is getting a physical release for Nintendo Switch. There’s also a vinyl pressing of the soundtrack coming, as well.

Initially released just for PC in July 2022, the Switch version did follow suit and came in September the same year, and now the physical version is coming just about a year after the initial Switch version launched, on September 5th, 2023. There will also be an iam8bit Exclusive Edition and vinyl, which will start shipping in Q4, 2023.

Check out the trailer showing off the physical edition of Bear & Breakfast, below:

With a 91% positive rating on Steam, and named a Day of the Devs Official Selection in 2022, Bear & Breakfast is a hearty and wholesome game with mysterious undertones. Players can live out their bed and breakfast-owning dreams by decorating their establishment, expanding the business, and delving into the mysteries of the surrounding forest – while also dodging tourists since they are, uh, not used to bears.

In Chris White’s review, he said: “Bear and Breakfast is a sweet and straightforward management sim that opts for a laidback approach rather than an intense and stressful experience. Hank is a loveable bear who just wants to make his guests happy, and the narrative leaves crumbs throughout to give you an idea of why humans decided to once abandon the world you find yourself in. It isn’t the most thrilling game, and there’re times when it gets a tad repetitive and laborious. However, there’s enough to keep you playing as long as you’re not expecting a deep and engrossing B&B builder”. The game was given a 7/10 rating.

The physical edition of the game is coming on September 5th, the digital version is out now for PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch.