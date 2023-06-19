British Stars Among the Highlights of a Strong Xbox Games Showcase

May’s PlayStation Showcase was swiftly followed by the Summer Game Fest, and we’ve seen a surprisingly strong showing from the Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct. Featuring new game releases from third-party and cross-platform providers as well as a few console exclusives, each reveal certainly kept eyes on the screen.

Some highlights of the segment were British stars lending themselves to upcoming games and DLC. Not only did comedian Richard Ayoade play the role of a vegetable enthusiast in the Fable trailer, but we got to see Idris Elba alongside the returning Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Star power is coveted across the entertainment industry and is clearly being put to good use by Xbox and its partners in this showcase.

Star appearances seeking to leave a lasting impression

Seeing the stars of the screen in gaming through licensed games is a dying practice in video gaming but a thriving one in iGaming. Looking at the top online casinos with exclusive bonuses, the 4.2-rated platform within the top three has a whole section dedicated to “Movies and TV” games. These include official slots with the stars as their characters from Game of Thrones, Conan, and Narcos, as well as a Lara Croft slot. Official slots are the primary way to game with established characters, while in gaming, the stars lend their skills to new characters, as Ayoade does as Dave for Fable.

Still, the best entries were by actors in new titles or releases. The movie adaptation of Death Stranding is set to be more of an arthouse film than a blockbuster. The game featured names like Léa Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen, and Norman Reedus and we were awestruck by the unusual storyline, quiet pacing, and graphics, so an adaptation would undoubtedly be successful with its fans and proves how much of a crossover hit games can be.

You could also look to Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 – who’ll be joined by Idris Elba – and the cast of God of War: Christopher Judge, Ryan Hurst, and Richard Schiff. Screen actors can demonstrate their voiceover talent and bring new fans to gaming and maybe pick up a few fans of their own.

Cyberpunk 2077 announcement



We’ve been waiting for a release date and more information about the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, and now we finally have it. Along with practical updates, glitch fixes, and other practical changes, it appears that Phantom Liberty is the game many wanted in the first place.

Elba looks to be a real force in Cyberpunk 2077 that will bring back players, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty appeals to anyone interested in dystopian games and mercenary gameplay similar to Fallout 4 or Assassins Creed. The game took inspiration from franchises like Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell and appears to be leaning into those influences in the new DLC.

Of course, featuring Idris Elba and Richard Ayoade allows for the less gaming-orientated outlets to produce headlines for the Xbox Games Showcase, like Nicolas Cage showing up at the Summer Game Fest earlier in the month. Ayoade perfectly captured the comical tone of Fable, the showcase itself was strong enough on its own. Most awaited the big Starfield Direct but everything beforehand was also interesting for Xbox fans.

There were some 20 new game reveals for the Xbox and beyond, including Fable, South of Midnight, Star Wars Outlaws, Payday 3, Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Forza Motorsport, and Metaphor: ReFantazio. It’s a stacked line that culminated in 45 minutes of Starfield details.

Very few games had a 2023 release date though, with most given a loose launch window of 2024. Fable is still without even a rough date pencilled, to the disappointment of many fans, who have been hanging on for information for over ten years.

In any case, the Xbox Games Showcase will have filled early adopters of the Xbox Series X|S family with some much-needed hope for the future of their console.