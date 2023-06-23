Brotato hits 1.0 today and gets a launch discount

If you’ve ever wanted to become a gun wielding potato, then Brotato might be your thing, and it’s hitting 1.0 today, with a discount.

The discount gives players 20% off, and comes on the heels of a successful early access period, which started way back in September 2022. With a huge amount of “overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam, the Vampire Survivors-alike title apparently came as a bit of a shock to the developer, Thomas Gervraud (AKA Blobfish). While working on the game he was looking for a job, but it seems the third game from the developer was the one that hit big, and has since sold over 2 million copies on Steam.

Gervraud explaines that “My goal with Brotato is to appeal to a very specific niche of people by combining mechanics from a few different genres, mainly the survivor-likes with hordes of enemies to fight off and autochess games with a shop allowing the player to create unique builds through weapon synergies and combinations. Everything is glued together by a hand drawn artstyle and a potato theme.”

For its 1.0 release, many new features have been added to the game, such as new characters, weapons, items and bosses. All these expansions further increase the huge amount of combinations and play styles in the game. Potato fans can jump right back into the bullet hell playing as a Golem drilling into its enemies, a Cryptid with claws or a King wielding Excalibur. Thanks to Brotato’s success, Thomas is now making plans to build up a team around Blobfish. Even with all the changes happening in the studio, some things stay the same as Thomas claims that the studio’s future games are very likely to remain potato-themed.

Here’s a list of the game’s key features:

Auto-firing weapons by default with a manual aiming option

Fast runs (under 30 minutes)

Over 40 characters available to customize your runs

Hundreds of items and weapons to choose from (flamethrowers, SMGs, rocket launchers or sticks and stones)

Survive waves lasting 20 to 90 seconds each and kill off as many aliens as you can during that time

Collect materials to gain experience and get items from the shop between waves of enemies

Accessibility options: tweak the health, damage and speed of enemies so the difficulty is right for you

Brotato is out now for PC (Steam).