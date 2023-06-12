C-Smash VRS gets new gameplay ‘Singularity’ trailer

RapidEyeMovers has shared a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming reimagining of C-Smash VRS, featuring music from Danalogue. The ‘Singularity’ trailer shows more of what players can expect when the full game releases on June 23, including more footage of futuristic squash and a killer soundtrack.

New game studio and publisher RapidEyeMovers and VR pioneers Wolf & Wood are excited to announce the upcoming launch of C-Smash VRS, a complete reimagining of SEGA’s iconic Dreamcast and arcade classic for PlayStation®VR2 and online gameplay. Combining a low-gravity form of Squash with timed block-breaking challenges, C-Smash VRS brings together the very best of racket sports and timeless action puzzle gameplay. Dashing and ducking from one side to the other and performing intense shots and trick smashes, players can use all walls as they journey through dozens of levels of fun and fitness. Players can either play alone or forge a cosmic connection with a friend, exploring a variety of online versus and co-op modes.

C-Smash VRS is built around stunning visuals and some heavy beats built within a dynamic and entrancing soundtrack. It looks like a lot of fun, especially the way it combines low-gravity squash with timed block-breaking challenges, and in VR, it has plenty of potential to be a smash hit. With even more content to follow after release, it’s certainly a game to keep an eye on.

The development team seem to know what they’re doing in bringing this SEGA title into the modern day. You can watch the ‘Singularity’ new gameplay trailer for C-Smash VRS below: