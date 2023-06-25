How Film & TV Has Inspired Video Games & Merchandise

The worlds of film, television, and video games have long been intertwined, with each medium drawing inspiration from and influencing the others. In recent years, the relationship between film and television and video games has become even more pronounced, as filmmakers and game developers recognise the vast potential for crossovers. This article will explore how film and television inspires video games and the subsequent merchandise that captivates audiences worldwide.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty, an animated sci-fi sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, has captured the hearts of audiences with its eccentric characters and mind-bending adventures across the multiverse. This popular adult animated series has not only gained a massive following but has also inspired a range of engaging video games and merchandise.

Blueprint Gaming developed a Rick and Morty Megaways slot game, drawing on the show’s themes, allowing fans to experience the animated universe while spinning the reels. Owlchemy Labs also developed Virtual Rick-ality, a virtual reality game, which takes players on an interactive journey through Rick’s eccentric inventions. The creation of these popular games showcases the ability of developers to design creative games inspired by themes, such as TV series. Fans of this adult animated TV show can also proudly display their love for the show with Rick and Morty-themed T-shirts available in chain stores like HMV, Primark, and BooHoo, reflecting the wide reach of the show’s influence.

South Park

South Park has not only pushed boundaries with its controversial humour but has also left an indelible mark on the world of gaming and merchandise. The show’s iconic characters have been immortalised as Pop Funkos, collectible vinyl figures that have become highly sought-after by fans.

In addition to the merchandise, South Park has spawned a range of video games since its first release in 1998, showcasing the enduring popularity of the franchise. The latest game, South Park: Phone Destroyer, brings the satirical humour and biting social commentary of the show to mobile devices, allowing adult players to engage with the outrageous world of South Park on the go.

CSI

The hit television series CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) has not only captivated viewers with its intriguing crime-solving narratives but has also made its mark in the realm of video games and merchandise. Fans of the show have been given the opportunity to step into the shoes of their favourite forensic investigators through the official CSI video game. This interactive experience allows players to immerse themselves in the world of crime scene analysis and use their detective skills to solve intricate cases.

Additionally, CSI has inspired an array of official merchandise, including clothing, accessories, and collectibles, giving fans the chance to display their devotion to the show. The show’s popularity has led to a thriving community of fan-made merch on platforms like Etsy, where creative individuals craft unique CSI-themed items that cater to the fandom’s specific tastes and preferences. From replica props to custom artwork, these fan-made creations offer a more personalised way for enthusiasts to showcase their love for CSI beyond the official offerings.

Games have also inspired TV shows & movies

Video games have not only drawn inspiration from films and TV shows but have also made a significant impact by inspiring their own TV and film adaptations and merchandise.

One notable example is the horror video game franchise, Resident Evil, which is one of Capcom’s best-selling franchises. Since the first game in 1996, a Resident Evil game (or remake) has been released almost every year since. The game has been so successful that it inspired over six R-rated Resident Evil films and most recently a Resident Evil TV series on Netflix.

Outside of TV and film entertainment, there is a wide range of Resident Evil-inspired merchandise for fans to purchase. From keyrings and t-shirts to mousepads and posters, fans of the games can show their love for Resident Evil Village, Nemesis, or even the Umbrella Corporation.

Another iconic game series which every adult gamer will have played, or at least heard of, is the Tomb Raider game franchise. First released in 1996, players have been able to play as one of the most recognisable video game characters, Lara Croft, across many different gaming platforms. Since its release, multiple films have been made and the game even went through a reboot in 2013.

Like many other popular video game franchises, there is plenty of game merchandise out there for fans, including posters, baseball caps, and figurines. Whether fans played Tomb Raider III or Shadow of the Tomb Raider, they can still enjoy their favourite character through merchandise available or the films which were inspired by the game.