Layers of Fear cinematic trailer reveals protagonist The Writer

A new cinematic trailer for Layers of Fear revealed at The Future Games Show has given us insight into the main character of the game.

Bloober Team and Anshar Studio are almost ready for the game to be released to the world (June 15th it hits PC and consoles), and the new trailer shows off how good the game looks. It’s running and built on Unreal Engine 5, and has all the bells and whistles of a modern title (HDR, Ray Tracing, etc), and is even launching at a lower price of $29.99 ($34.99 for the deluxe edition which includes a digital artbook and soundtrack).

Due to the name some people have assumed this is actually a remake, but that’s not the case, as this trailer and comment from the Bloober Team CEO pretty much confirms. Check it out, below:

Layers of Fear (2023) is a tribute to fans of the series both new and old. This franchise has helped shape Bloober Team’s core goal of delivering high-quality psychological horror games, and this new title represents the definitive Layers of Fear experience, making it the series’ crowning work.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babiano said of the game: “The official premiere of Layers of Fear is just around the corner, and it’s no secret that everyone at Bloober Team and Anshar Studios has been waiting for this moment for a long time. We are thus closing an important chapter in our history, and are very much interested in general feedback from the Layers of Fear community. We hope that fans of the series—as well as new players—will enjoy the unique atmosphere of the game and immerse themselves fully in it. We wish you great fun, as much as we were having during the development process”.

The Ultimate Layers of Fear Experience – The series's crowning work casts an overarching narrative over the entire franchise.

Horror Reimagined – Everything in the Layers of Fear series melds together into a single experience, including all DLCs, so players can find all the answers they seek.

Shocking New Looks – Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5's improved technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution, and the Lumen system.

Psychological Horror – A grim but gripping first-person psychedelic horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle-solving, and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies in the depths of the human psyche with this mature, cathartic game.

New tricks – New brand-new core mechanics that will be introduced to Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so all the chapters and stories will blend seamlessly

Horror Through the Many Lenses of Art – Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor and The Writer) which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline

Classical, Ominous Soundtrack – Hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by the highly-acclaimed musician Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game and will leave you on the edge of your seat

Layers of Fear is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on June 15.