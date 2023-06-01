No Man’s Sky coming to Mac

Hello Games has announced that No Man’s Sky is launching on Mac from today, making use of the platform’s technology. This version of the space exploration game has been built from the ground up, making full use of the Metal and Apple silicon, and will also run on select Intel-based Macs.

Last June at Apple’s keynote at their Worldwide Developers Conference, we announced that No Man’s Sky would be coming to Mac for the first time. We’ve worked closely with Apple to produce a version that feels at home on Mac. This paves our way for an exciting future on Apple hardware.

It’s release on Mac will be free to millions of players who already own it on Steam, and will also support cross save across both systems, letting everyone jump between PC to Mac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio. There’s support for cross play, allowing players to connect with other adventurers across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and VR.

In terms of the Mac’s technological capabilities, players can expect fast load times courtesy of its internal SSD; consistent performance across all Macs due to being one of the first titles to support MetalFX Upscalling, both Temporal and Spacing; and the ability to achieve console quality graphics thanks to Metal 3 support while still maintaining battery life on laptops and lower end devices.

No Man’s Sky is available on any Mac with Apple silicon, including Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. It will also be playable on Intel-based Macs with a Core i5 processor (minimum specs of 8GB RAM and Radeon Pro 570X 4GB Graphics Card, 20GB Storage). It is now available on Steam, coming to Mac App Store shortly. All future updates coming to No Man’s Sky will also be available on Mac in the future.

An announcement trailer for No Man’s Sky on Mac can be watched below: