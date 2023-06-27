Offroad Mechanic Simulator coming to Steam in July

Image Power and Game Formatic has announced that Offroad Mechanic Simulator will be coming to PC (via Steam) on July 24th at 6pm CEST / 5pm UK (BST) / 9am PT / 12pm ET. This follows an early access period for Offroad Mechanic Simulator, and the full release also comes after a standalone prologue of the game was released, called “First Job”, back on April 3rd.

The full release, unsurprisingly, features the complete experience of “working on the iconic offroad vehicles – repairing them, replacing parts with the help of a shop packed with different options, and customizing them for the toughest challenges a car can face”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

In Offroad Mechanic Simulator you are employed to modify offroad vehicles and prepare them for the toughest challenges they could face! Accept contracts that go well beyond standard repair jobs. Equip the client’s cars with the best parts that far exceed their original capabilities and make sure they’re ready to travel the most difficult terrains possible. Get ready to install a higher suspension or add a snorkel when a client needs it. Choose the parts that will do the job without going over your budget. Set out for your own offroad adventure to test the modifications you made. Drive across perilous terrain, climb cliffs, and cross muddy rivers. Enjoy breathtaking scenery before moving on to the next obstacle. And don’t forget to wash your vehicles before you hand them off to the client!

In addition to tinkering in the garage, the developer says there are “two environments full of varied races that will allow us to test the modified vehicles in action. The driving model is realistic, based on physics, and focused on overcoming obstacles and rough terrain”.

Here’s a list of the key features:

Multiple unique cars to work on and drive

Career mode with story missions

Various randomized assignments and jobs to complete

Fully-equipped garage with all the tools a professional mechanic needs

A wide selection of parts to install that allow your cars to achieve remarkable feats

A wide selection of paint jobs and decals to personalize the cars

Realistic driving model true to the offroad-style challenges

Beautiful Forest and Desert environments are plentiful with obstacles to conquer

Different tracks where you can test if your vehicles are ready for an offroad challenge

Unlimited fun with creating vehicles that can face anything

Offroad Mechanic Simulator leaves early access on PC (Steam) on July 24th. The prologue is available now.