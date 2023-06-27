Truck Driver: The American Dream developer confirms it’ll use Unreal Engine 5

The developer behind Truck Driver: The American Dream has revealed some new information on the game, including the engine it’ll run on.

Kyodai, a small development team from Bulgaria has teamed up with Soedesco to announce that’ll it’ll use Unreal Engine 5, and also explained how this will improve the game and make it a better overall experience.

The studio explained that “For Truck Driver: The American Dream, we collaborated with Soedesco Studios. Our goal was to expand upon the foundations of the beloved original game by adding a strong narrative element that will add more depth to the game”.

Adding “We’ve also introduced several key features to enhance the overall experience as a whole. Notably, Truck Driver: The American Dream now utilizes the new Unreal 5 engine from Epic Games”, the developer also explained that “This upgrade has allowed the team to significantly increase the scale of the main map and enhance the world’s detail with more assets and modern effects like ray-tracing, all while running at a smooth 60FPS”.

In The American Dream, you will start out “as a complete loser, you decide to get your life back on track by chasing the American Dream”, and the game will have a “big emphasis on both simulation and storytelling”.

Both Soedesco and Kyodai are remaining tight-lipped on much else for now, saying more will be shared later, though still saying it’ll be out this year. So far then, we know it’s running on Unreal 5, has ray-tracing, and 60fps options.

The game is due out in 2023, probably for PC.