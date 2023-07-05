5 Ways for How to Recover Deleted Games on Windows 11/10 PC [2023 Guide]

In today’s digital age, gaming has become an integral part of our lives. Whether it’s for leisure or competitive purposes, the thrill of gaming can transport us to virtual realms. However, one of the most frustrating experiences for any gamer is accidentally deleting a beloved game. The good news is that you don’t have to bid farewell to your deleted games forever. In this article, we will explore five effective methods to recover deleted games on your Windows 11/10 PC, helping you reclaim your lost gaming experiences.

Understanding Game Deletion on Windows 11/10

Before we delve into the recovery methods, it’s crucial to understand how game deletion occurs on Windows 11/10 and its impact. When you delete a game, it is usually removed from your system’s storage, including the game files, settings, and saved progress. This means that, without intervention, you may lose all the time and effort you invested in a game. Therefore, it’s vital to act swiftly and explore the following methods to recover your deleted games.

Method 1: Restoring from the Recycle Bin

The Recycle Bin, often overlooked, can be a lifesaver when it comes to game recovery. To locate the Recycle Bin, you can access it directly from your desktop or by searching for it in the Start menu. Once inside, navigate through the Recycle Bin and search for the deleted game files. Once found, right-click on the game files and select the “Restore” option to return them to their original location.

Method 2: Using File History or Backup

Windows 11/10 offers a powerful built-in feature called File History, which allows you to back up important files, including games. To enable File History for game backups, connect an external storage device, such as an external hard drive, and configure File History to include the game directories. By doing so, you can easily recover deleted games by navigating through the File History and selecting the desired game files for restoration.

Method 3: Utilizing System Restore Points

System Restore Points can be a savior when it comes to recovering deleted games on Windows 11/10. These restore points create snapshots of your system at specific points in time. To create a restore point for game recovery purposes, access the System Protection settings by searching for “Create a restore point” in the Start menu. Once in the settings, select the system drive and click on the “Create” button. In the event of game deletion, you can use System Restore Points to revert your system back to a previous state, recovering the deleted games along with it.

Method 4: Data Recovery Software

When other methods fail, data recovery software can come to the rescue. There are numerous reliable data recovery software options available that specialize in retrieving deleted files. It’s important to choose a reputable software tool and follow the instructions provided by the software to recover your deleted games successfully. Typically, these software tools utilize advanced algorithms to scan your system’s storage for recoverable files, including your deleted games.

Method 5: Re-downloading Games

In some cases, recovering deleted games may be as simple as re-downloading them. If you have purchased games through platforms or stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, or Microsoft Store, you can log into your account and access your library of purchased games. Locate the deleted game in your library, initiate the re-download process, and follow the on-screen instructions to reinstall the game on your Windows 11/10 PC.

Preventive Measures for Future Game Deletions

While recovering deleted games is essential, it’s equally important to take preventive measures to avoid such mishaps in the future. Consider implementing the following preventive measures:

Backing up game files and saves regularly: Create backups of your game files and save them in separate storage devices or cloud storage solutions. Enabling cloud synchronization for game progress: Take advantage of cloud synchronization features offered by game platforms or services to automatically backup your game progress. Creating a system image for comprehensive backups: Create a system image of your Windows 11/10 PC, including games and other important files, which can be used to restore your system to a fully functional state in case of a major data loss event.

Conclusion

Accidentally deleting games on your Windows 11/10 PC can be disheartening, but with the five methods discussed in this article, you can recover your deleted games and get back into the gaming action. Remember to check the Recycle Bin, utilize File History and System Restore Points, explore data recovery software, or simply re-download games from your purchased library. Additionally, implement preventive measures such as regular backups, cloud synchronization, and creating system images to safeguard your gaming experiences from future mishaps. Embrace these methods and ensure your gaming adventures continue without interruption.