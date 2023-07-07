A Guide On How To Choose The Best Borderlands 3 Playable Characters

Borderlands 3, the highly acclaimed first-person shooter game, offers a diverse roster of playable characters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, and skill trees. When starting a new run, you have the choice between Zane the Operative, Amara the Siren, Moze the Gunner and FL4k the Beastmaster. Choosing the best character for your playthrough is crucial to maximizing your enjoyment and success in the game.

Each character has a different set of skills, giving you many possibilities to play, therefore there are many builds guides, and some are better than others depending on your playstyle, it is essential to consider the best Borderlands 3 builds, especially in the latest Mayhem levels.

Assessing Playstyle and Preferred Role

The first step in choosing a character in Borderlands 3 is understanding your preferred playstyle depending if you play solo or co-op and the role you want to fulfill in the game. Do you enjoy playing as a tank (Zane the Operative), absorbing damage, and leading the charge? Or do you prefer a long-range sniper role or a high-damage melee-focused character (Amara the Siren)? Evaluating your playstyle preferences will help narrow down the options and guide you toward the character that suits you best.

Exploring Unique Abilities and Action Skills

Each playable character in Borderlands 3 possesses unique abilities and action skills that define their playstyle. Take the time to research and explore the capacities of each character to see which ones resonate with you. Some characters excel at dealing with high-elemental damage, while others focus on crowd control or supporting their team with healing and buffs. Understanding these abilities will give you an idea of how the character will perform in combat and contribute to your overall gameplay experience.

Evaluating Skill Trees and Build Options

Borderlands 3 builds offer extensive skill trees for each character, allowing for significant customization and the creation of specialized builds. Thus, take a close look at the skill trees of each character and assess how they align with your preferred playstyle. Some characters have skill trees that emphasize damage-dealing, while others focus on survivability, support, or a combination of different playstyles. Consider the synergies between different skills and how they complement your preferred role in the game.

Considering Co-op or Solo Play

Another factor to consider is whether you plan to play Borderlands 3 solo or in co-op mode. Some characters are better suited for solo play, with abilities that enhance survivability or allow for efficient solo combat (Moze the Gunner). Others shine in co-op play, offering support and synergy with other players’ abilities (Fl4k the Beastmaster). If you have a dedicated group of friends to play with, coordinating character choices can lead to a more optimized and enjoyable co-op experience.

Testing and Experimenting

Sometimes the best way to determine the best character for you is to try them out firsthand. Borderlands 3 allows you to create multiple characters, so don’t be afraid to experiment and test different characters and builds. Play through the early stages of the game with additional characters to get a feel for their abilities, action skills, and playstyle. This hands-on experience will provide valuable insights into which character resonates with you the most.

Seeking Community Input and Resources

Engaging with the Borderlands 3 community can be a valuable resource in making your character selection. Seek out forums, subreddits, or online communities where players discuss the strengths and weaknesses of each character. Learn from the experiences and perspectives of other players who have extensively played different characters and builds. Their insights can offer valuable guidance in making an informed decision.

Conclusion

Choosing the best Borderlands 3 playable character is a personal decision that depends on your playstyle preferences, desired role, and overall enjoyment of the game. By assessing playstyle, exploring unique abilities and action skills, evaluating skill trees and build options, considering solo or co-op play, and testing different characters, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your preferences. Remember, ultimately, the best character is the one that brings you the most fun and excitement throughout your Borderlands 3 journey.