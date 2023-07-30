Follow the Marvel Saga in Chronological Order Using Xfinity TV

Let’s face it. The Marvel movies are one of a kind, and probably no other superhero movies can beat them. Then, of course, there are DC Comic fans who would gladly disagree with Marvel being a top-notch superhero franchise.

But, Marvel is Marvel. That’s it.

That said, for those of you who have only discovered the Marvel saga not up until recently, you are probably confused about where to begin and what to begin first. The good news is that, if you are an Xfinity TV subscriber, you get to watch the entire Marvel saga on it, without the need to find every movie elsewhere.

There are typically six MCU phases, and each is as important as the other. They start with a little background and introduction of all the major superheroes, and the other two phases slowly build up to making stories more intense – we’ll discuss this in more detail below.

Now, let’s go through all the phases of the Marvel saga and we’ll also be sharing the correct chronological order of the movies so that you know where to start!

Marvel Cinematic Experience (MCU) Phases

To kick start, we’ll share what Marvel movies are in each phase.

Phase 1

The first phase of the Marvel saga is the Marvel movies that were released between 2008-2012, all in chronological order:

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Phase 2

The second phase of the Marvel saga is the Marvel movies that were released between 2013-2015. The mainly revolved around the superheroes’ character development:

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Phase 3

The third phase of the Marvel saga is the Marvel movies that were released between 2016-2019. In this phase, the heroes face clashes among themselves and face their biggest enemy, Thanos:

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Phase 4

The MCU phases have ended, and from the fourth phase onwards, starts the multiverse saga. The fourth phase of the multiverse saga is the Marvel movies that were released between 2021-2022. Here’s where you will come across some game-changing team-ups:

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Eternals

Hawkeye

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Phase 5

The fifth phase of the multiverse saga is the Marvel movies that will be released between 2023-2024. Some of these movies have been released, whereas the majority of them have yet to be released:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

The Marvels

Blade

Captain America: New World Order

Thunderbolts

Phase 6

This is where the multiverse saga comes to an end, and the Marvel movies in this saga are only going to be released later on in the future between 2024-2026:

Fantastic Four

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: Secret Wars

Do You Have to Watch The Marvel Saga in Chronological Order?

Do you have to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order? To be honest, if you have just started the Marvel saga, then yes, we would recommend that you watch them in the right order.

Every movie has a build-up of what is going to happen in the next movie. For instance, if you decided to kick start the saga from Thor, you would be clueless about how the Hulk came about, and what his story got to do with Thor or other superheroes.

However, it’s also important for new fans to know that watching the MCU in chronological sequence might not necessarily be the greatest option. There is usually a scene after the credits roll in movies, and it usually gives away information about what comes next in the release schedule.

For instance, even though Captain Marvel plays a role in 1995, the post-credit scene references Avengers: Endgame and offers significant Infinity War spoilers. If you haven’t seen the entire MCU previously, a chronology watch may help you keep track of the events, but beware of confusing spoilers.

All in All

The MCU is a hit with audiences of all ages. Many individuals would not agree with that though. But, if people didn’t like this mega-franchise, it wouldn’t still be going strong after 15 years.

With so many options, someone will eventually want to binge-watch every Marvel film and TV show ever made. Maybe someone is seeing it for the first time. Perhaps someone simply longs for a return to the enlarged universe. No matter what your reason for watching the Marvel saga, we have made things easier for you by sharing all the movies in chronological order.