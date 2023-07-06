Helldivers 2 trailer shows off co-op and combat

Sony has released a new Helldivers 2 trailer that reveals some of the combat and co-op mechanics for the PS5 and PC title. While the original wasn’t third-person, this new trailer really shows the scale of how much bigger Helldivers 2 is, with Arrowhead Games’ creative director Johan Pilestedt referring to it as “a tactical third-person co-op action shooter”.

Stratagems are back from the previous game, which allows you to call in air support of a kind, to change the flow of battle in your favour. It really does look like they’ve taken that superb original title and thrown a bigger budget at it, making it look stunning in the process.

Check out the trailer, below:

Freedom. Peace. Managed Democracy. Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization. These are under attack from deadly alien civilizations, conspiring to destroy the Super Earth and its values. You’ll step into the boots of an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest, and most explosive tools in the galaxy. Team up with up to four friends and wreak havoc on the alien scourge that threatens the safety of your home, Super Earth. The Helldivers must take on the role of galactic peacekeepers in this Galactic War and protect their home planet, spread the message of Democracy, and liberate the hostiles by force.

Mikael Eriksson, game director, also appears in the video and explained “if you’re facing off against a heavily armoured foe, you want to bring special armour penetrating weapons, but if you’re blowing up a bug hive, make sure to bring orbital barrages or other highly explosive stratagems”.

The original title was released in March 2015, and we scored it 8.5/10 with Mick saying “Minor gripes aside, Helldivers is an instant multiplayer classic, mixing the teamwork of Destiny with the shooting set-up of Dead Nation and the sci-fi style and humour of Starship Troopers. The cross-platform chat and saving makes it accessible to all PSN gamers, meaning there should be plenty of people playing for a while to come. Happy to be hardcore, Helldivers is a great shooter to play alone or with others.”.

Helldivers 2 is due for release this year on PC and PlayStation 5.