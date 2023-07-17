Online games: benefit or harm?

The debate about the benefits of online games has been going on for a long time. Someone believes that they have no benefit, while someone is sure that it is still there. Scientists have officially recognized that online games are useful. However, you should know the measure in everything. Teachers from England were able to identify the relationship between academic performance and love of games. If a child periodically plays games, but does not sit at the monitor for a long time, his logic, reaction, and strategic thinking will be activated. All this will have a great influence on the mental abilities of the student. Of considerable importance in the development of certain skills is the genre of the game.

Role playing and racing

Role-playing games develop the ability to make a competent choice of an option that will become successful, the ability to prioritize, focus on a goal. To win, you should bring the matter to the end, this forms the responsibility of the child. However, you should not go into the game with your head. This will cause psychological dependence.

Racing games develop concentration, reaction speed. The only thing to keep in mind is that virtual reality is deceptive.

Shooting and strategy

Such games do not harm children. They teach the child to plan their own actions, to look for profitable solutions in order to cope with the existing task. They also contribute to the development of logical thinking.

Shooters cause a lot of controversy among experts. Some believe that such games allow you to get a psychological release, others believe that they have a beneficial effect on the development of leadership qualities. Some experts believe that these games develop cruelty. Still, more and more experts agree that young children should not play shooting games.

When playing any games, the child also has to chat with other players, and this develops sociability. Beautiful views in the game contribute to the development of imagination, creativity.

As you can see, online games are useful, but you need to choose them correctly and clearly dose the time of the game. It is desirable that the game contributes to the development of certain skills. Logic games are especially useful. The advantage of an online game will be the presence of a beautiful design, sound.