Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, like its predecessor is a game with multiple endings. With a story that requires the players to choose different conversation options and gameplay choices that can directly impact certain events and even the final outcome of the story. We’ve played through Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals multiple times, to cover all the endings for you.

Read on below to find out how many endings there are in Oxenfree 2 and what you need to do to get each of them.

SPOILER WARNING

Obviously to allow us to discuss the endings to Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, we are going to have to spoil some of the story for you. So only read on if you have played the game yourself, or are not bothered by the story or key decisions in the game being spoiled for you. You have been warned!

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals | How many endings?

In Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, there are a total of three possible endings to the game, depending on the different choices that you make.

All of the choices are made towards the end of the game, when you need to head to Edward’s Island after Olivia who is planning on opening a portal for the Sunken. The ending you get depends on who you ultimately decide to enter the portal. Each ending is also tied to one of three trophies you can get in the game too.

Read below to find out the details of the trophies and endings and what you need to do for each one:

A good day waiting on the other side: “…accept what you find”

For this option, you need to choose Riley to go into the portal. It will mean she won’t be able to give birth to her child, but it saves everyone else.

Take care of Athena: “…the apex of my accomplishment”

For this option, you need to choose Jacob to go into the portal. For this, a couple of things need to be true. Firstly, you need to become good friends with Jacob throughout. It is recommended to be nice to Jacob throughout anyway, as it keeps other trophy options available.

Secondly, when you are talking at the boat, about to set off for Edwards Island, make sure you don't ask Jacob to stay behind. He needs to be there to go through the portal, naturally.

With Planetshine in her eyes: “Finally… Planetshine”

For this option, you need to choose Olivia to go into the portal. It will mean she will be reunited with her dead parents.

And they are the three different endings – and associated trophies you can get for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.