Simon the Sorcerer Origins is coming to PC and consoles in 2024

The prequel to the iconic 1993 title Simon the Sorcerer has been been confirmed, and Simon the Sorcerer Origins is coming in 2024. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the publisher Leonardo Innteractive and developer Smallthing Studios, have confirmed it will feature Rick Astley. Yes, the singer-songwriter. Yes, that singer-songwriter.

Via the press release, Simon the Sorcerer Origins is a “bold and ambitious project” that is “driven by the passion and dedication of Massimo Calamai, Founder and Game Director of the Smallthing Studio, and Fabrizio Rizzo, Lead Game and Narrative Designer. The duo took inspiration from the iconic 90s classic to craft a fresh starting point that celebrates the series’ past, all the while embracing modern innovation”.

The new prequel will be entirely hand-drawn, but the team say it “still preserves the defining characteristics of the series that have stood out over the decades: the strong personality of the young, rebellious, and somewhat sarcastic protagonist continues to take center stage, now enriched with more emotional, profound, and contemporary nuances”.

With a captivating storyline and a unique graphic style, the portal to a magical realm will open once again, inviting the world to relive and discover a legendary adventure. The legendary saga is set to return with humour, a host of puzzles, and revamped game controls allowing players from all around the world to immerse themselves in the magical adventures of the most adored young wizard in the gaming universe.

Gameplay wise it’ll be a blend of ideas, allowing players to pick between point and click or a more modernised “current version”, which offers direct control of Simon and has been optimised for all devices.

Rick Astley’s role is that of being on the soundtrack, and the publisher did say it would be a single song, but that there are “numerous surprises on the horizon”.

Simon the Sorcerer Origins is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in 2024.