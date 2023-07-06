Slot Machine Wars: Online Casinos vs. Land-Based

Online casinos, hand in hand with online slot machines, are slowly but surely taking over the casino industry. Blame Covid, the financial crisis, or the affordability of gaming sites over traditional gaming establishments, but it seems online slots are here to stay. Yet, many players worldwide still hesitate to engage in them, as they consider them riskier than standard land-based machines. Are they right? And what slot games are better, online, or land-based? We asked Anna Rosak to give her input.

Anna Rosak (her bio here) is the brain behind many online casino reviews and gaming sites. Her vast experience in both the domain of traditional and online gaming makes her the perfect person to talk to. She says that even though the local playing community doesn’t mind the glitzy and the glamor of historical gambling sites, everybody is talking about “kasyno za prawdziwe pieniądze”, or real money casinos if you like, and all the slot games you can find in there.

“I honestly think this is not a competition. Some players will prefer one over the other, no matter what arguments you use. Gambling is a rather personal matter, but that doesn’t mean we can’t objectively elaborate on certain pros and cons”, begins Anna.

Variety of Slot Games

When it comes to online slot machines, Anna says nothing can beat them in terms of variety. While brick-and-mortar venues can cram only so many stations, in online casinos, there are no space limits, because the games are stored on servers. Buying an additional floor or real estate will cost companies more money, than adding yet another server.

“Look, it’s like comparing a paper notebook, and Google Drive. If you use a notebook, sooner or later you’ll have to delete something, to add new content. With Drive, you just keep on loading, until you have to pay a buck or two to expand. Even in casinos that have multiple games on a single station, the total number of games is underwhelming compared to what you get at an online casino”, Anna is honest.

RTPs and Fairness

One of the major concerns among players is the fairness of slot machines one can play online. And rightfully so. Not so long ago, Anna reminds us, online casinos were having a bad reputation because of fixed games and lack of proper licensing. Today, she thinks, the situation is a bit different.

“As long as you play with a licensed casino, offering licensed games such as those by Microgaming, you should be okay and getting fair treatment. It is also good to know that many companies that offer online gaming, such as Amatic and SG, also have their online branches”, explains Anna.

She urges players to do their research, and sign up with respectable brands, even if that means not getting that massive bonus.

“Online slots don’t have to be any riskier than land-based games, but I’ll admit, once you enter a land-based casino, you know everything is fair. That is not the case with online gaming sites with slot machines”, concludes Rosak.

Design and Style

“Many players complain how land-based casino games don’t live up to their expectations. I won’t say that is not true or advocate that it is, but I have to say that online slot machines do know how to pack a good punch in terms of design and style” claims Anna.

Her reasoning behind it is that it takes a lot of time and effort to replace older titles with new ones: “First you have to arrange a meeting, then wait for the guy working for the supplier, and as things usually go, there is always some sort of error or whatnot. It’s exhausting. And in the end, you have a customer complaining you removed their favorite game from 2004!”

Online slot machines are stacked on top of each other, can be uploaded within minutes, and nothing has to be deleted. Essentially, you get to experience contemporary games as they roll out of the oven.

Cashing Out in Style

Still, land-based slot machines are not ready to give up the fight. If there is one thing where they surpass their online counterparts, it’s the ease of cashing out.

“When you play slot machines online, expect to undergo verifications, pending times, conversion rates and all other decorations that come in the box. In a land-based casino, you simply show up in front of the cage and a lovely lady or a charming young man will take a look at your tickets and pay you out”, explains Anna.

So, this battle will last for as long as the casino industry exists. No matter what type of slot you pick, Rosak advises staying responsible and playing within your means. “Overspending and engaging in risky behavior can only do you harm, no matter whether you play at a fancy historical place, or at home”, she says in the end.