Super Mega Baseball 4 part of the Steam Free Trial

Starting from tomorrow, Super Mega Baseball 4 will be available to play on Steam until July 17 as part of the Steam Free Trial. Players will be able to play the whole game until this date, as well as purchasing with a 30% discount until July 20. Along with the free trial, today is the final day for players to step up and play for free on PlayStation and Xbox.

Super Mega Baseball 4 is the first ever baseball title released by EA Sports for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Some of the key features include:

Baseball Legends: More than 200 baseball legends are integrated across Super Mega Baseball 4, alongside beloved Super Mega Baseball characters. Play in a league of baseball legends with teams organized by era, or mix things up with Shuffle Draft, a new feature that allows you to draft both Legends and Super Mega All-Stars to create a unique roster.

New Platforms & Cross-Play: Super Mega Baseball 4 is expanding to PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S for the first time, including all-important cross-play in Pennant Race and Online Leagues on new platforms, as well as PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, and PC.

Top Community Requests: From the brand-new Shuffle Draft deckbuilding-inspired feature, to expanded player traits and a new team chemistry system that add a new layer of strategy; dozens of fan-requested upgrades – automatic walks and runners, two-way players, expanded bullpens, customizable free agent pools, and more – combine to add new gameplay depth.

Visuals: Experience authentic, cinematic baseball, powered by new cameras, cutscene animations and lighting provides a true-to-life environment in every stadium.

Audio: New crowd, voiceover, and foley audio give audio throughout the game a big upgrade from home plate to the bleachers. Plus, players will be immersed in the sounds of baseball with an all-new soundtrack with licensed and original music.

We reviewed Super Mega Baseball 4 and said, “However you decide to play, this is a superb looking title that is brimming with hilarity and comedic timing, with something for everyone. The presentation is whimsical and enticing and capable of drawing you in, but Super Mega Baseball 4 has massively addictive hidden depths that bely the cartoony feel, and for me place it amongst the best sporting titles to have dropped this year. It begs to be played in couch multiplayer with a few cold ones over the summer, but the franchise play will keep you going way beyond that. A home run.”

Before you take advantage of the Super Mega Baseball 4 Steam Free Trial tomorrow, have a watch of the accolades trailer below: