Chaos on Wheels hitting early access in October

Developer Acodeon Games has announced it’s vehicular combat title Chaos on Wheels is coming to early access on PC, on October 19th.

The early access version of Chaos on Wheels will have a campaign that’s ten chapters long, as well as a single player Chaos Career, custom battles (including split screen) and two more game modes. There will be 25 vehicles in the game when it hits early access, as well as “loads of equipment, dozens of maps, and a group of unique drivers to choose from”.

Garage management will be limited for this initial version that’s released, but will updated and improved nearer to the full launch. The developer is planning to listen to player feedback during the early access period to try and improve it over time, as well.

Chaos on Wheels features intuitive and easy-to-learn driving that allows players to focus on the game’s exciting combat. While in the garage, players can create their dream vehicle by equipping it with all manner of armor and weapons. Not to mention paint jobs and other gadgets to help with taking down opponents. Smash through the semi-destructive environments while drifting, jumping, and performing stunts on dozens of diverse maps.

Here’s the list of key features for the game, too:

Destroy: Enjoy fast-paced action with tons of bullets, rockets, and missiles that you can take onto semi-destructible environments

Destroy your friend and leave nothing behind but dust

Build: Manage your vehicles in your personal garage, where you can upgrade weapons, ammo, and armor. Equip new gadgets, add wraps, change your paint job, and more

Ride: Pick a driver and get ready to drive, drift, jump, and perform amazing stunts on dozens of maps

Eliminate: Take down turrets and other hazards that are determined to stop you. Destroy them to unlock new cars, weapons, armour, and gadgets, and leave the evil AI Helios in ashes

Chaos on Wheels is coming to PC (Steam Early Access) on October 17th.