League of Legends Patch 13.5 – What’s New?

League of Legends Patch 13.5 has arrived, and it brings with it a host of exciting modifications that promise to redefine strategies and tactics on the battlefield. From champion reworks to item adjustments, let’s dive into the heart of what’s new in this highly anticipated update.

Yuumi Rework: A Shift in Playstyle

Without a doubt, the standout feature of Patch 13.5 is the rework of Yuumi, the enigmatic Magical Cat. Yuumi’s presence on the battlefield has always elicited mixed reactions. Some players laud her unique approach to support gameplay, while others bemoan her passive nature. Riot Games has taken heed of these sentiments, steering Yuumi towards a more dynamic and engaging role.

The core change lies in Yuumi’s Passive ability, Feline Friendship. Previously, she could attach to any ally, facilitating movement and skill-sharing. In the rework, Yuumi forms a special bond with a single ally, designated her “Best Friend.” This attachment unleashes a slew of empowering benefits for Yuumi, including heightened movement speed, attack speed, and enhanced healing capabilities.

Zoomies, Yuumi’s Q ability, has undergone a transformation as well. In its previous iteration, Zoomies provided a heal and a movement speed boost. Now, the ability grants a shield to Yuumi’s Best Friend, superseding the healing component. This shield not only surpasses the magnitude of the previous heal but also augments the ally’s movement speed.

Yuumi’s W, Whimsy, has taken on new dimensions too. It now imparts a slow effect on its target while amplifying the magic damage inflicted by Yuumi and her allies. This enhanced slow and damage come at the expense of a reduced duration for Whimsy’s effects.

Although Yuumi’s E ability, R – Final Chapter, remains largely intact, the cooldown has been slightly extended. This tweak ensures a more balanced usage of her ultimate ability.

The Yuumi rework marks a decisive stride towards addressing player concerns and enhancing her active participation on the battlefield. While the community awaits the verdict on the effectiveness of these changes, it is undeniable that this rework breathes fresh life into Yuumi’s presence in League of Legends matches.

Champion Changes: The Shifting Meta

Apart from Yuumi’s overhaul, Patch 13.5 introduces a slew of adjustments to other champions, reshaping the meta in unforeseen ways:

Gangplank: His barrel mechanics have been adjusted, curtailing their damage output and range.

Pantheon: A buff has elevated his base health regeneration and attack speed, reinforcing his prowess on the battlefield.

Taliah: A nerf has taken a toll on her base attack damage and attack speed, recalibrating her potential impact.

Galio: This champion receives a buff, bolstering his base health and armor, rendering him a more resilient presence.

Seraphine: A nerf scales down the damage and healing potency of her W ability, prompting a reassessment of her tactical usage.

In conclusion, the champion changes introduced in League of Legends Patch 13.5 are poised to reverberate through the current professional meta of the League of Legends league.

Each alteration holds the potential to alter the balance of power, encourage strategic innovation, and redefine the dynamics of matches.

Professional players and teams must adapt swiftly and judiciously, navigating the intricacies of these changes to maintain their competitive edge in a landscape that is ever in flux.

Item Evolution: A New Balance

As with every patch, item adjustments play a pivotal role in reshaping gameplay dynamics. In Patch 13.5, notable changes to items include:

Ardent Censer: A reduction in healing and shielding potency urges players to reconsider their strategic item choices.

Imperial Mandate: A scaling down of damage and slow effect encourages players to explore alternative options for impactful damage output.

Lich Bane: An increase in damage output from this item beckons champions to explore new synergies.

Rabadon’s Deathcap: An augmented AP ratio seeks to tip the balance in favor of this iconic damage amplifier.

Guardian Angel: An amplified shield potency invites players to embrace this defensive item for increased survivability.

Bug Fixes: Enhancing the Experience

In the pursuit of perfection, Patch 13.5 addresses several nagging bugs that have impacted the gaming experience:

A bug affecting Karthus’ R – Requiem damage has been rectified, ensuring that it now functions as intended.

The inconsistency in Seraphine’s W ability damage application has been resolved, restoring consistency to her playstyle.

Yuumi’s Q ability now consistently applies its full heal, erasing the prior inconsistencies in its effects.



In totality, Patch 13.5 signifies a seismic shift in the League of Legends landscape. With Yuumi’s rework at the forefront, champion adjustments, item refinements, and bug fixes collectively pave the way for a fresh and exhilarating gameplay experience. If you’ve been contemplating a return to the Summoner’s Rift, there’s no better time than now to embrace the myriad possibilities that Patch 13.5 brings to the table.