Quadroids is a newly announced 2D puzzle platformer

Coming to PC and consoles, 2D puzzle platformer Quadroids has just been announced at Gamescom 2023 by developer Blue Loop and publisher Just for Games. It hasn’t been dated (though the team says “soon”), but will be coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PlayStation 5, and will offer the “ultimate coordination and dexterity challenge”.

“We’re excited to bring our expertise and experience with beloved retro platformers to Quadroids,” said Guillaume Crouzille, the creator of Quadroids, ”We’re building a unique puzzle strategy-platforming challenge that really pushes the boundaries of what’s come before. With so many controllable characters and screens at the player’s fingertips, and innovative new ways of traversing the environment, this is a game fans of the genre won’t want to miss. All wrapped up in cute but gory pixel art”.

In Quadroids, players will assist an evil robotic overlord known as Roboctopus in fulfilling its destiny as supreme ruler of the cosmos. Guide Roboctopus’ army of Quadroid bots over 100 interconnected levels filled with lasers, acid baths and a variety of other automaton annihilating hazards. Look for opportunities hidden in each of the game’s four screens and sacrifice your Quadroids wisely. Refine those psychomotor skills and carve a path to cerebral domination

Here’s a list of the key features:

Four Screens, One Goal – Control and coordinate across four split-screens at the same time.

Overcome all obstacles – Avoid acid baths, dodge spikes and control the environment with robots.

Droids die too. Sacrifice the Quadroids to progress! – Remember, even if a character dies a horrible death, they can still help in the quest! Each body is a platforming opportunity…

Defeat the AI – Discover more than 100+ cute pixel art levels (complete with gory elements for added fun) on your mission to conquer the galaxy!

Quadroids is coming to PC and consoles “soon”.