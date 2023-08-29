Sea of Stars combo skills locations guide | all the best skills

As you progress through the story of Sabotage Studios’ latest RPG epic, you’ll gain new abilities for your main characters Valere and Zale. But as your party grows, you will also start to uncover combo skills, and there are lots of them to find. The Sea of Stars combo skills are some of the most powerful abilities in the game, as they often hold the key to breaking boss characters in fights, and staving off major damage.

With our Sea of Stars combo list locations guide, we’ll not only get you access to the best skills in the game (Soonrang, anyone?), but also show you how to find them, where they are, and help you on the way to unlocking the in-game achievement for finding all of the Sea of Stars combo skills. Let’s get going, then!

Sea of Stars combo skills: names and where to find them

Solstice Strike – Automatic at the start of the game

Mending Light – Found in Forbidden Cavern, in a room revealed with a lever

Solar Rain – Found using time of day puzzle in Moorlands

Bash Drop – Found using time of day puzzle in Coral Cascades (bottom left)

X-Strike – Haunted Mansion Library Skull puzzle

Soonrang – Evermist Solstice Shrine

Moon Shiv – Behind enemy after using Sun puzzle to get on rising platform in Sacred Grove

Item Roulette – Frozen in ice on Glacial Peak – need Solstice Amulet.

Arcane Moons – complete the moon puzzle with the Solstice Amulet in Autumn Hills

Venom Bomb – Songshroom Marsh in a cave

Conflagrate – Air Elemental Skyland – in the conch cave

Arcane Barrage – Automatic, from Hortence at Maelstrom Point

B’st combos – automatic (x4)

Best skills to use

Mending Light is a must for your party and can be found very early on in the game. With a timed button press at the top of the heal spiral, you can easily fully heal your entire party with this move. Becomes invaluable during boss fights in particular, but also useful anywhere as a “free” heal as Combo points reset with each fight.

Soonrang is an easy-to-miss Sea of Stars combo skill, but you do want to seek it out. By doing this you’ll have a skill that can cancel spells from enemies that are often otherwise hard to break the locks for, because they require multiple moon and sun attacks. This is basically Valere’s moon attack that you can reflect multiple times, only it does sun and moon damage.

Arcane Moons is a relatively powerful combo for just a single combo meter use. It’s good to have in your consideration and can deal good damage to anything on the screen, so useful for clearing out hordes.

Conflagration is such a fun move. Sure it costs a full three combo meters, but it’s worth it. You use the analogue stick to move the pillar of fire around the enemies on screen. This allows you to tailor your attack more towards certain enemies than others. Stick it on a particularly large boss and watch their health melt.