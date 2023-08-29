Skater XL is coming to Nintendo Switch this December

Developer Easy Day Studios has announced that its Skateboarding sim Skater XL is coming to Nintendo Switch this holiday season, specifically on December 5th.

The studio says the game is the “smoothest, most responsive authentic skateboarding experience ever released on Switch” and adds that it’s an “open, creative sandbox to skate, film and hang out, at your own pace”, which sounds pretty good, so far.

Skater XL has been in development for a few years, and the team says it’ll reach 60fps in both handheld and docked mode on Switch, while also featuring the online multiplayer free-skate sessions the game is already known for. Check out the latest trailer, below, featuring footage of the game on Switch.

Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fakeskate brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever. The title’s dedicated modding community boasts more than 100,000 Discord members who continue to deliver a growing library of new user generated content including maps, skate gear, skins and more.

Here’s a list of the features for the Switch edition:

60 FPS on Switch – Featuring a rare, ultra smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL’s acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive!

– Featuring a rare, ultra smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL’s acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive! Skate or Chill Online – Hang out with friends online, replicating the real street experience, as you put together lines, watch other players session the spot or just cruise with your crew.

Play As Real-Life Skate Pros – Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta, all with their own distinct gear that fits their style.

Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta, all with their own distinct gear that fits their style. Legit Soundtrack – Modest Mouse, Interpol, Animal Collective, Future Islands and Band Of Horses headline the distinctive music that blends well with the Skater XL’s West Coast vibe.

The game will cost $39.99 in the eShop and be released on December 5th. It’s out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Steam).