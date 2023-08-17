Developer Puny Astronaut has announced that Skye Tales is out today on PlayStation and PC, after only being on Switch previously. The PC release is for both Steam and Epic Games Store, and of course the Switch demo is still available if you fancy trying before you buy.

Puny Astronaut Managing Director Cian Roche shared: “At Puny Astronaut we believe that games should be approachable for as wide an audience as possible; from people who may have never played games before, to those with different gameplay needs. We designed Skye Tales to be an alternative to the many demanding and draining gameplay experiences already available. There is no wrong way to play Skye Tales – it’s just happy you stopped by. If you want to spend your time simply dashing through dandelions or splashing in the sea, you’re welcome to do so!”.

Check out the new trailer for the PC and PlayStation version, below:

In Skye Tales, Puny Astronaut has created an experience that is comforting, nurturing and playful with a key aspect of accessibility. Skye Tales gradually introduces its manageable set of controls, never overburdening the player with complex combo requirements. Gameplay is colour-blind friendly and features visual filters to accommodate those with various visual information-processing requirements, as well as full control over the game’s music and sound effects. Skye Tales also includes multiple control modes for those with different motor-control requirements.

We reviewed the game on Switch, with Lyle saying it “is a charming and playful puzzle game that I honestly couldn’t put down once I started. The pure joy of flying through the world and playing with all the interactive elements is infectious, and the puzzles, while simple, are a lot of fun to solve. Younger gamers might get a bit more mileage out of it than grumpy grownups, but even they might be quite taken by the adventures of the friendly dragon”, and awarding it a big 8.5/10 score.

Skye Tales is out now for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.