The Madden Curse Real, Should Josh Allen be Worried?

There’s a mystique in the world of National Football League, a myth, if you will. A looming shadow that has trailed the renowned Madden NFL video game series for over two decades. This ominous cloud? The Madden Curse

For players and fans alike, gracing the cover of the Madden game might not be as prestigious as it seems. With Josh Allen announced as the cover athlete for Madden 2024, the question arises: Should he be wary of the Madden Curse? Let’s dive deep into its history and find out.

The Origin of the Madden Curse: The Infamous Tale Begins

While the Madden NFL video game series began in the late 1980s, the legend of the Madden Curse commenced in the late 90s. Up until Madden 1999, John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, was the only face on the game’s cover. The curse is believed to have taken root when players replaced Madden on the cover and started facing challenges in their careers.

Garrison Hearst – Madden NFL 99

1999 was an important year for the Madden series as it began showcasing active NFL players. Garrison Hearst, an exceptional running back for the 49ers, was the first to be honored. The subsequent devastating ankle injury that sidelined him for two seasons wasn’t just an individual tragedy. It was the beginning of a series of events that would haunt many players in the years to come.

Barry Sanders – Madden NFL 2000



Barry Sanders wasn’t just any player; he was an embodiment of football excellence. His unexpected and abrupt retirement just before the season’s onset came as a shock to many. It wasn’t just the end of a spectacular career but also a significant chapter that fortified the growing mythos of the Madden Curse.

Eddie George – Madden NFL 2001



Eddie George, following his cover feature, seemed invincible during his next season, but a single critical game error was enough to mark the start of his career’s decline. His tale serves as a stark reminder of how the supposed curse doesn’t always strike immediately but lurks, waiting for a moment of weakness.

Daunte Culpepper – Madden NFL 2002

The trajectory of Culpepper’s career post the Madden cover was nothing short of a Shakespearean tragedy. Once heralded as a promising quarterback, he faced a slew of injuries and performance issues. His sudden downturn only strengthened the whisperings of a Madden-induced curse.

Marshall Faulk – Madden NFL 2003

Marshall Faulk, a name synonymous with consistent performance, saw an unexpected dip after his Madden cover appearance. For the first time since his debut, he failed to breach the 1,000 rushing yards mark. This startling shift added more layers to the enigmatic Madden Curse narrative.

Michael Vick – Madden NFL 2004

Michael Vick, known for his incredible agility and potential, saw his path dramatically altered post his Madden stint. A severe injury, leading to missing most of the subsequent season, led many to believe the curse had found its next victim.

Ray Lewis – Madden NFL 2005

Ray Lewis, known for his fearsome defensive plays and leadership, faced a challenging year post his Madden cover. A stark decline in personal stats coupled with an injury, provided ample fodder for those who believed in the curse’s reality.

Donovan McNabb – Madden NFL 06

McNabb’s post-cover year was marked by both highs and unforeseen lows. From initial successes to confronting injuries like a hernia and an ACL tear, McNabb’s journey post-Madden cover became another testament to the ever-growing curse legend.

Shaun Alexander – Madden NFL 07

Alexander’s journey from an MVP season to experiencing a debilitating foot injury post his Madden cover was both unexpected and shocking. His swift decline added more depth to the unsettling Madden Curse stories.

Vince Young – Madden NFL 08

Young’s post-Madden period was tumultuous, marked by not just physical injuries but also mental battles and inconsistency. His struggles post-cover added another dimension to the curse, making it all the more eerie.

Brett Favre – Madden NFL 09

Brett Favre, the veteran quarterback, faced a whirlwind of events post his Madden cover feature. From retirement announcements to surprise comebacks with a different team, Favre’s journey post-Madden was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, further entwining his legacy with the curse.

How Tom Brady Defied the Curse

Tom Brady mocked the curse on YouTube shortly after he was announced as the Madden NFL 18 cover athlete by saying that “there’s no such things as curses, it’s a total myth ok, I feel like you are not really getting it” before smashing a mirror.

Brady then led the NFL with 286.1 yards per game and 32 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions to earn his third NFL MVP award and reach his 13th Pro Bowl. The Patriots couldn’t repeat as Super Bowl champions, as they lost 41-33 to the Eagles, who were led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, at Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.

Dual-Cover Athletes: Larry Fitzgerald & Troy Polamalu Madden NFL 10



2010’s Madden edition took a unique route, featuring two athletes on its cover. While Fitzgerald remained largely unaffected, Polamalu’s journey was marred by injuries. This contrasting fate of two players in the same year made the curse all the more mysterious.

Fitzgerald had a highly productive season, accumulating over 1,000 receiving yards and establishing himself as one of the premier pass-catchers in the league.

Polamalu, on the other hand, suffered a knee injury in the season opener, forcing him to miss a significant number of games, and even when he returned, he seemed to be a step slower, not making the same impact plays he was known for.

Drew Brees – Madden NFL 11

Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, saw a fluctuation in his gameplay after being featured on Madden NFL 11. Leading in passing yards that season, he also tallied an uncharacteristic 22 interceptions. This deviation from his consistent performance led to murmurs about the Madden curse’s influence.

Peyton Hillis – Madden NFL 12

Running back Peyton Hillis, representing the Cleveland Browns, made a surprising leap to the Madden NFL 12 cover after a standout season. However, the subsequent year presented challenges, from injuries to controversies, providing ample material for the Madden curse debate.

Calvin Johnson – Madden NFL 13

Detroit Lions’ Calvin “Megatron” Johnson defied the Madden jinx post his 2013 cover feature, setting a new NFL record with his impressive 1,964 receiving yards. Johnson’s performance in the following years only served to strengthen his legacy, dispelling the curse’s notion for many.

Adrian Peterson – Madden NFL 25 (2014)

On the Madden 25th-anniversary edition, Adrian Peterson, nicknamed “All Day,” took the spotlight. Though he continued to impress as a top NFL running back, there was a noticeable reduction in his rushing yards. This shift fueled arguments pointing towards the curse’s possible impact.

Richard Sherman – Madden NFL 15

Richard Sherman, an integral part of the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom,” was on the Madden NFL 15 cover. Sherman’s elite performance persisted, and the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl once again. Despite the team’s loss, Sherman seemed largely unaffected by the notorious Madden legend.

Odell Beckham Jr. – Madden NFL 16

Fresh from his rookie season, Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants, graced the Madden NFL 16 cover. Amidst speculations, he delivered a staggering 1,450 receiving yards, seemingly sidelining the curse myth despite minor on-field controversies.

Rob Gronkowski – Madden NFL 17

Rob Gronkowski, the formidable tight end for the New England Patriots, was featured on Madden NFL 17. However, injuries plagued his season, causing him to miss the Patriots’ Super Bowl triumph in 2017. This unfortunate timing stoked the flames of the Madden curse debate.

Antonio Brown – Madden NFL 19

Antonio Brown, then with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was the face of Madden NFL 19 during his career’s zenith. But the ensuing seasons were tumultuous, from team disputes to off-field issues, leading many to question if the Madden curse played any role.

Recent Madden Covers

Today’s Madden covers highlight the NFL’s new-age superstars. With their newfound recognition comes an age-old question: Are they destined to face the Madden curse, or will they dispel this long-standing superstition? Their respective journeys tell a tale of both triumph and speculation.

Patrick Mahomes – Madden NFL 20

Emerging quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs was chosen for the Madden NFL 20 cover. Although an injury briefly sidelined him, Mahomes powered his team to Super Bowl LIV victory, challenging the very foundation of the Madden curse.

Lamar Jackson – Madden NFL 21

Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, renowned for his agility and speed, was the chosen athlete for Madden NFL 21. Despite minor challenges, he maintained his status as a leading NFL quarterback, pushing back against the curse’s narrative.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady – Madden NFL 22

Madden NFL 22 showcased two football giants: Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Their formidable performances, combined with their Super Bowl appearances, suggested a defiance of the Madden curse. Particularly, Brady’s consistent successes seemed to question the very existence of such a jinx.